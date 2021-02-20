Knowing what Angleton residents have been going through, including the difficulties of finding water while the city remains under a boil order and some residents may not have water at all, city leaders have been reaching out to their contacts to find water any way they can, Mayor Jason Perez said.
“I was contacted by Jason this morning,” said Mark Holian, the executive general manager of Gulf Coast Auto Park. “I just forwarded that text to Alex Bregman.”
Knowing the Astros third baseman is in Florida for spring training, however, Holian did not expect him to actually reach out.
“His reply was just, ‘Give Mayor Perez my cell phone number and have him reach out to me,’” Holian said. “Then they got on the phone and were able to coordinate picking up some water.”
Bregman’s outreach foundation, BregmanCares, donated four pallets of water to the City of Angleton, which will be distributed to residents today and Sunday at the Angleton Recreation Center at 1601 N. Valderas St., Perez said. City officials will list distribution times on their Facebook page, and residents can pick up one case of water per vehicle, to make sure everybody gets something, he said.
“The goal today is to do six pallets and our goal tomorrow is to do six or more, depending on what we get this evening,” he said.
Each pallet of water might have anywhere from 70 to 80 cases, he said. City officials distributed 610 cases Friday, he said.
After Bregman tweeted about water being on the way to Angleton, residents in Danbury and Freeport also reached out, Holian said. Danbury will receive some water as well, and he reached out to the City of Freeport: “They’re good right now but it’s possible we’ll be helping Freeport out in a couple days,” Holian said.
“What everybody went through last week … everyone was impacted by that and I think we’re all feeling the effects of it,” he said.
Lake Jackson lifts boil order
City residents no longer need to boil water before consumption, as city officials rescinded the boil order Saturday afternoon.
Residents, especially those who experienced leaks, may still see sediment in the water from home piping, city officials stated via social media. Residents can run the water from the farthest faucet on their homes, usually the outdoor faucet, or run each home faucet, for a few minutes to clear the line. Those still without water who are not aware of any leaks should report problems to 979-415-2700.
Officials returned the city’s allocation of water to the county for distribution to other cities which remain under a boil order, a news release states. Residents in need of bottled water can get it at a neighboring city’s point of distribution, the release states.
There is one in Freeport, Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said.
“We agreed that we would allow Freeport to host the pod,” Snipes said.
Getting supplies has been hectic and Clute has better water pressure than many of the surrounding communities, but the city is “probably” still 24 to 36 hours away from getting test results for the status of its water.
“The system is back at full pressure, holding between 52 and 55 PSI system-wide,” Snipes said. “As soon as we get word from the lab we will make an announcement.”
Officials are still responding to reports of leaks and Saturday saw some “pretty significant” sewer backups as things thawed out and began moving again, but operationally speaking, everything is relatively back to normal, he said.
Snipes thanked first responders and city staff, and city residents for patience and grace.
“It’s been a rough week for all of us but everybody has been really phenomenal in the way they’ve responded and reacted,” he said.
Twenty pallets of bottled water will be distributed from a pod at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. from 5:30 p.m. today until 8 p.m. or as long as supplies last, according to an update posted to the City of Freeport’s website.
“We will be limiting the distribution to one case per car,” the update states. “Vehicles need to enter the park from the west from Brazosport Boulevard.”
The city’s boil water notice is still in effect, and water samples were sent to the lab for testing Saturday morning. Officials should know late Sunday morning whether the samples pass, the update states.
Richwood city officials distributed 9,216 bottles of water on Saturday, and are doing everything they can to get more water bottles, a Facebook post from Keep Richwood Beautiful states.
“If you didn’t receive a case of water today … please be patient,” the post states. “More is on the way.”
FEMA aid available
Brazoria County residents who sustained damage from the winter weather can apply for disaster assistance through FEMA, according to a news release.
Those who have insurance who apply must also file an insurance claim as soon as possible, as by law FEMA can’t duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, the release states. Those with damages not covered by insurance may be eligible for federal help.
Those applying should take photos to document the damage and keep receipts from all purchases related to cleaning and repairing; they should also have readily available: a good phone number; the address at the time of the disaster and the address where now staying; Social Security number; a general list of damages and losses; the insurance policy number or the insurance agent and company name, if insured, according to the release.
Apply at disasterassistance.gov or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day.
