LAKE JACKSON — Hoopla around sports or academic achievement by individuals is an everyday occurrence, but Brazosport ISD is celebrating one campus’ combined student and staff efforts for achieving a 100 percent state rating, something that no campus in the district has done before.
Brazosport Success Academy scored a perfect 100 on the Texas Education Agency’s accountability rating for the campus, and the district celebrated the achievement with a luncheon Friday.
The last time scores were divvied out was 2019, when the campus received a C rating. The school is one of only 43 campuses statewide that raised their score from a C to an A in the past year, Brazosport ISD Assistant Superintendent Richard Yoes said.
The campus has only about 100 students, 11 teachers, 3 clerical staff and 3 administrators including, Principal Fredrick Brown.
“This is an alternative education campus for students that are behind in credits,” Superintendent Danny Massey said. “It’s also for students that may not fit into a traditional high school. They might not be connected there or they might have had health issues where they’ve gotten behind or they need a place where they can just attend half a day.”
The students are measured on their performance just as those at traditional campuses. Since it’s a dropout recovery school, it’s also measured on the percentage of students who retake their end-of-course exam and whose scores meet grade level as well, said Ron Redden, Brazosport ISD’s assistant superintendent of compliance and data quality.
The TEA also measures the percentage of students who don’t come in and go out on a minimum high school plan. These students finish with full endorsements, and their scores on college and career military readiness along with their graduation rate are all considered in the accountability rating, Redden said.
“Ninety-four percent of them demonstrated academic growth from one year to the next, from one test to the next, with very high accuracy in the district,” Redden said. “The campus was awarded nine bonus points for the percentage of students who graduated on the floor plan without taking shortcuts.”
The campus was awarded five points for the percentage of students retesting. The students retested above grade level earned the campus an additional nine points, which pushed them to a 100 percent score.
“Their accomplishment was unbelievable,” Redden said.
Board members Chris Dunn and Joe Rinehart were at the luncheon to congratulate the staff on their accomplishment.
“I think that this is a place that these kids are drawn to and they feel welcomed and they feel the love from their teachers and the connection that helps them get back on path,” Dunn said.
The campus is fulfilling a need for the students who may not have support at home and it also offers the accessibility some students need like the option for night classes for example, Rinehart said.
Brown has been the principal at the academy for three years. The campus’ achievement is a testament to both the staff and students’ hard work, he said.
“It’s really a collaborative effort. It starts with the relationships day one,” Brown said. “Teachers will do whatever and when students see that … it just creates that structure, that belief and it produces so it’s really just starting with the relationships.”
For those on the outside looking in, they might not understand the alternative school’s structure and purpose, but if you come in knowing that these kids are really motivated and the staff helps create a pathway to set them on the route to success, then you understand the campus’ goal, Brown said.
Math teacher Robert Lawrence who came from a larger campus is in his first year on the campus. He is proud of the rating the school achieved last year and it motivates him to work hard to achieve it again next year, he said.
“It’s a cool way to deal with students that I hadn’t experienced. One of the frustrating things coming from a regular campus was there’s just so little time to help every single student,” Lawrence said. “And I can see right away what they need help with. They’re struggling with a concept. I can see and walk them through and help them fill in those gaps.”
Other staff members including U.S. history and OSHA teacher Kristen Brown and biology teacher Kate Kearney were extremely grateful to receive recognition from the district for their efforts, they said.
“It was a lot of hard work … we don’t maybe get a lot of recognition,” Kristen Brown said. “People realize how hard we work and how hard we love our kids.”
They treat every kid the same, and she just feels like a regular old teacher just doing her job, Kearney said.
Massey, who has a personal connection with the campus, got emotional as he addressed the staff in front of the board and administrative staff.
“What you do for students here as a school administrator and a fellow educator. … I just can’t give you words to what it means to parents,” Massey said. “Because our students that are here — the desperation that they feel, the desperation that their parents feel — and so, what you do getting students caught up academically, is the least of what you do. That’s the easiest part of what you do. What you do to bring hope, socially, emotionally, mentally, physically, spiritually to our students and to their parents, it’s unbelievable.”
