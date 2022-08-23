The Houston-Galveston Area Council has approved a method of distribution for nearly half-a-billion dollars in federal funds, and now it awaits the OK from the the Texas General Land Office.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with the Texas GLO, allocated $1.2 billion to fund projects in the area to mitigate the often devastating effects of floods and major storms. More than half — $750 million — will be going to Harris County, while the balance has been dedicated to the rest of the 13-county region.
After a lengthy process that included public comment where local municipalities voiced their hopes to receive the funds, the H-GAC spelled out which local governments would share in the money. The method the regional agency approved will offer communities more flexibility, the H-GAC said.
“In addition to supporting resiliency improvement projects, the method of distribution approved yesterday by the H-GAC board now includes an option to consider planning-only resiliency projects,” a news release states.
Many of the communities of Brazoria County don’t meet the minimum requirements of the grant’s formula, which looks at a combination of four factors that include the damage done by storms, the percentage of low-income residents in a community and where a community is in a floodplain.
“There’s a lot of restrictions that are kind of baked into the funding,” said Justin Bower, the H-GAC principal planner for the Community and Environmental Department. “One of them is that minimum allocation. It was originally a million dollars and we asked for a waiver to bring it down a little bit to $900,000 and thankfully we got that.”
So what happens to those who don’t meet the $900,000? That amount is rolled up to the county level for distribution.
“The MOD recommends that the county work with its component cities, with its component communities to identify projects, but we can’t require that they do so,” Bower said. “Now is a very good time for those communities to be reaching out to their counties and starting those conversations, because the turnaround time to actually propose projects to the General Land Office is going to be fairly quick.”
The H-GAC spreadsheet indicates Brazoria County is allocated upward of $43 million, of which half is to be dedicated specifically toward projects that will benefit low-income residents.
“Their total allocation is how much they have to propose projects against,” Bower said. “One of the other stipulations that’s built into the funding source is that at least half the funds they receive have to be on majority low-to-moderate income project areas or communities.”
The council will take information from the communities and then apply their proposals to the GLO.
Now that the MOD has been approved, the GLO will need to provide the final approval, which does not have a specific timeline attached to it, but it is expected to be quick.
“Honestly, we didn’t make too many changes at all from what they reviewed originally,” Bower said. “We’re kind of at their mercy, but we expect it to be fairly expedited.”
Once the final approval is done, the GLO will give the application guidelines and the county will be able to submit its projects
