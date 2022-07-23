Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Sweeny Lions Club Back To School Event: 4 p.m. at Backyard Park, 664 Main St, Sweeny. School supplies, popcorn, and information of dental and health care. Contact Neal Bess 979-292-4028 or nnrvpark@windstream.com.
Firefighter Battles Cancer Fundraiser: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Heritage Gym, 205 Nevada St., Brazoria. Bingo, auction, lunch, raffle and lots of kids activities. All proceeds go to help family. Call 979-824-0455.
Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Hilltop Fellowship Family Day: 1 to 5 p.m. at Hilltop Fellowship, 1209 Mulcahy, Damon. Food, snow cones, and fun. Call 979-285-7545.
Water Well Education: 10 a.m. at Friends of the River San Bernard Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Brazoria. Visit sanbernardriver.com.
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Exploring Chocolate Bayou. Call 979-864-1541, Ext. 7, or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
BCFA Raising Champions Open Livestock Show: 6 to 8:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Lamb/goat show, $35/ring/head. Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. in the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. Clute. Explore the relationship between the Earth, moon and sun in this humorous, children-oriented full-dome film. Admission $5 adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
“Retrospective”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Brazosport Art League gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Featuring works by BAL member Adalia Maudlin. Runs through Aug. 6. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Sunday
Taste and See Gathering God’s Power: 10:45 a.m. at Wesley First UMC Fellowship Hall, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Unique opportunity to hear, know and taste God’s word. Contact 979-265-2362 or wesleyfumc@sbcglobal.net.
First Christian Church Blood Drive: Noon to 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Donors will need valid ID. Call Amber Peterson at 979-297-2549.
Monday
HUB Certification Event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at University of Houston Clear Lake, 1200 Pearland Parkway, Pearland. In- person marketing training and keynote speakers Maya Ingram and Terri Reed; lunch provided. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Register at bchispanicchamber.com. $40 members and $55 non-members. Call 979-233-2223 or 281-485-3634.
Playing With Lightning: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Domino’s Dough Show: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Reading Magic Show Starring John O’Bryant: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Blood Drive: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at SouthStar Bank, 301 Brooks St., Brazoria. Contact Donna Corley at 979-798-2181 or donna.corley@southstarbank.com., or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Fun Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Monte 979-848-7944.
Quilting Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County AgriLife Extension office, 21017 CR 171 Angleton. $5 supply fee. Call 979-964-1558 or email shana.kutac@ag.tamu.edu.
Tuesday
Industry Update: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Guest speakers Scott Van Wagener, Ascend Performance Materials; Sharon Hulgan, Dow Chemical Co.; Paul Spinks, Shintech; and Brian Bence, SI Group. Members $30, prospective members $40, table sponsor (seats 8) $500. Email gabew@eda-bc.com, call 979-848-0560 or visit eda-bc.com.
Snapology Architecture Mini Workshop: 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architect to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Craft Night: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Domino’s Dough Show: 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Webb’s First Views: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Latest views from the newest telescope. $5 adults, $3 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
