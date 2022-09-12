Two Lake Jackson Intermediate school students will face consequences for sending threatening emails over the weekend that prompted worried parents to keep their students home on Monday, Brazosport ISD officials said.
A Lake Jackson Intermediate School student admitted to logging into other student email accounts and sending threatening messages over the weekend, Brazosport ISD officials said. A second Lake Jackson Intermediate School student’s parents notified the district that their child had sent a threatening email to themself via a bogus Gmail account.
The first student sent a chain of emails to several hundred Brazosport ISD students randomly, Superintendent Danny Massey said. One of them was a threat that caused half of parents to keep their Brazosport ISD students home on Monday.
“The student admitted to logging onto other students’ email accounts,” Massey said.
The student will not be back on campus, he said.
Snapshots of emails shared on social media were not sent out by the students who were assigned to the email account. Instead, the student discovered passwords to the email, Massey said.
A second threatening email came from a Gmail account outside of the Brazosport ISD network.
That email was sent to a single Lake Jackson Intermediate student on Sunday evening, Massey said.
The student who received the email was the one who created it, and the student has confessed this to their parents, Massey said. The parents notified the district.
“The student’s actions created much fear in our school district and community and will have serious consequences,” he said. “It will be turned over to BISD police tomorrow.”
The district saw a 53 percent attendance rate on Monday, Massey said.
Parents said they were concerned about their kids’ safety, and also about the district’s communication regarding the issue.
Massey said the student who obtained the other students’ email passwords did not have access to personal information of other parents or students, but before that announcement late Monday, at least one parent worried about the lapse.
Lake Jackson parent Jaime Lee Weisel on Monday said she was concerned about what other information someone could access.
“Once you get into a server, there’s a lot of personal identification information that’s released like next of kin, social security numbers, state benefits, addresses, date of birth, things like that,” Weisel said. “Let’s say this is a false threat, hypothetically speaking, well, now they know where all these children live.
“Now they know where their parents are, where they work or how to get in touch with them. This is like on a whole other level of corruption and they (the district) aren’t communicating these things.”
Weisel wanted the district to distribute information more quickly.
“A broad answer isn’t enough when they’re children,” Weisel said.
Ashley Nance, a Lake Jackson parent of three, has children in Pre-K, first grade and fourth-grade attending A.P. Beutel Elementary and Ney Elementary. She kept her children home from school on Monday.
“I feel like there’s not enough safety measures being done to protect my child’s safety. And I feel like the school district is blowing the threats off instead of investigating to the degree that it should be investigated,” Nance said before the completion of the investigation on Monday.
Nance said she would not feel comfortable sending her kids back to school until the person making threats receives the fullest degree of punishment possible, she said.
“I feel like a parent should be able to send their kid to school and have complete confidence that their kid is going to be safe and come home and not have to worry about ‘is my child going to come home or not,’” Nance said.
Greg Bartosh of Freeport said he could only see one police officer available for both Lanier Elementary and Velasco Elementary campuses when he took his child to school Monday morning.
The lack of police presence made him rethink his decision and he decided to take his 10-year-old fifth grader back home instead.
“He came home with me. I told the principal ‘go get my child. I don’t feel safe with my child at this school,” Bartosh said. “There was a threat made to the school — but then you don’t tell us what school — then you tell us you add protection to the school, and I show up at and there’s one cop for two schools.”
In the case of parent Kristine Castillo, the news about the threatening emails reached her via Facebook before the district sent out a response Sunday. She has a child that attends 7th grade at LJI, she said.
“I just happened to be looking on Facebook. I don’t remember what time it was, but obviously it was before anything was ever mentioned — way before the school, way before the emails were obviously turned off where I can’t even access it anymore.”
Castillo logged into her child’s Chromebook and found the email thread with the disturbing message. She decided to keep her child home on Monday as well.
“I was waiting to hear back to see if they had any answers. To me, their letters or emails that we received are very vague. I feel like we should receive more detailed information,” Castillo said. “The vague information isn’t enough, and of course, things are going around Facebook … I don’t want to hear that it’s not a credible threat.”
Brazosport ISD students won’t be marked absent for missing school Monday, according to a notice sent out to parents across the district.
“Threats to student safety are never taken lightly,” Massey said. “BISD takes allegations like these seriously and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” Massey said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.