SURFSIDE BEACH
After over a decade of hoping, planning and building, the new Emergency Operations Center is in use by the city’s police.
Surfside Beach Police Chief Gary McClain said that the idea germinated over a decade ago around 2011 and has been placed right next to City Hall at 1302 Monument Drive.
With regards to the building’s construction, McClain said that the building is rated for a category four hurricane.
“We’ll be able to have people stay here in this building if it’s a one or two. Three, we’re pretty much going to clear the island,” he said.
In addition to the usual necessities for law enforcement that the building offers an improvement on, like the evidence lock-up and a patrol room, the building houses the city’s on-duty EMS crews and the amenities needed to keep them functioning, especially if they’re needed for an extended time — two rooms for bunks, bathrooms with showers, a small kitchen, laundry facilities and emergency water storage.
The city is working to get emergency rations from the Texas Division of Emergency Management to store on-site. They’re also actively working on the procurement of cots for both the new building and Stahlman Park in case there is a power outage and a warming or cooling station needs to be set up for at-risk residents.
The largest part of the building is a conference room, and in an emergency, city officials will be able to use it in conjunction with the police, EMS and other government bodies to coordinate responses.
“We’re in the process of buying more TVs and everything for the weather to go out there,” McClain said.
There’s also a walkway connecting the building to neighboring city hall, angled to the lower building.
Sgt. Robert Bosco was under the building during Tuesday’s cool weather, working on life-saving equipment for one of the department’s vehicles which is optimized for beach rescue, as opposed to a regular ambulance which can have trouble operating on the sand, before even figuring in the long-term damage of corrosion.
“We’re trying to make it so we don’t have the ambulance coming down in the sands because large equipment and soft sands makes it really hard in case you need to get them out— you’re stuck,” Bosco said.
Bosco, who has already made rescues since joining the department seven months ago, said that the area under the raised building makes for a good place to perform maintenance, especially compared to beneath City Hall.
Though police and EMS have officially moved in, the building is still getting the final touches put on and at the moment it continues to sway harmlessly on windy days.
“You can feel the shaking,” McClain said. “They’re on backorder, we’re waiting on the braces to come in.”
The building process began last December. It had its official grand opening during Surfside’s annual barbecue fundraiser and National Night Out on October 1 when hundreds of residents came out to support the local police.
While the facility has been in the planning stages for a long time, the building took quite some time to come to fruition because other necessities kept popping up, leaving them with two rooms for the department at the back of City Hall.
A donation that enabled the building’s construction was quietly made by the Wilhelm family, who are acknowledged with a plaque over the conference room.
“We were working out of this back corner right here,” Bosco said, gesturing towards City Hall where the ramp now connects the two buildings. “It was one room and just kind of a gathering spot for everybody and everything. It was cramped and not a lot of movement in there. Now we have enough room to where it will keep everything separate.”
The new layout and facilities will allow them to coordinate better with each other, as well as the EMTs, Bosco said.
