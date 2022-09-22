ANGLETON — The summer drought did more than dry out lawns and shorten showers. Over the past few months, Texas rivers have been impacted, leading Brazos Watermaster Molly Mohler to restrict who could pull from the waterway.
“This summer was one of our roughest droughts,” Mohler said. “We were able to provide that water right holders could pull water out. When the flows got so low, we helped with contract releases for lower basin users to pull out for their demands. Because of the drought, the flows were severely reduced, and in most of the smaller tributaries, there was no flow.”
About twice a year, the Lower Brazos River Coalition meets and brings in watermasters to give updates on Texas’ river conditions. Executive member Gene Fisseler called for an update after this summer’s drought, leading to Mohler’s appearance Wednesday at the Central Brazoria County Business Park.
The Brazos Watermaster jurisdiction starts at the Lake Possum Kingdom and goes down to the Gulf, she said.
Watermasters oversee situations where a diversion would remove water that rightfully belongs to another user, according to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality website.
“With summers like this past one, when we had a serious drought and water is tight, we want to make sure no one in Austin gets any wild ideas about cutting off the folks down here on this end of the river,” Fisseler said. “We have agriculture, industries and businesses and all these various water users to make our business run to service our customers. A lot of the river is rightfully ours. It’s paid for, under contract and under permits, and if anyone picks it up, we don’t get what we paid for.”
The only time people worry about what’s going on with the river is when it’s dry and the flows are low, Fisseler said.
“A lot of the irrigation had no water to use for their crops, and it’s just a domino effect,” Mohler said.
The drought caused river flows to diminish, and individuals are building dams to keep water in certain areas, which caused an increase in complaints, Mohler said.
“Since March, our complaints were up 50 percent this year as compared to last year during the same time frame,” she said. “For 2021, we had 19 complaints, one field citation, three notices of violations and no notice of enforcement. This year, we had 31 complaints, four field citations, one notice of violation, and we’re pursuing one notice of enforcement now.”
Violations came from the dams that were being built and water trucks taking water out of the rivers that don’t have a temporary permit to do so, Mohler said.
“Pulling water out without a diversion happens a lot during drought time,” she said. “Individuals can divert their contracted water, which adds a complexity to it because, at the end of the day, we have to account for the water getting pulled out at the diversion point.”
Being without water greatly affects industries, municipalities and agriculture, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The Lower Brazos River Coalition originated from several residents who saw the need to protect water rights from legislators.
“This coalition formed when the Legislature did some really stupid things up the river that would affect our ability to draw water,” Sebesta said. “Reservoirs were built to hold water and send it down in times of need. That water was to be used downstream for industries, municipalities and agriculture. We have people interested from all over the region, and we want to make sure we keep an eye on the Legislature so we as a collective voice can speak to make sure to preserve our water rights.”
The Watermaster Program was formed in 2015, allowing water rights holders to pull water out and reduce illegal diversions down the rivers and help to manage it on a real-time basis versus an honor system which it was before the program came into existence, Mohler said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.