It has been 50 years, but alumni of the Angleton High School marching band love to share memories of one of the organization’s greatest accomplishments.
On Dec. 10 all Angleton High School band alumni, friends and family are invited to celebrate the anniversary of the band’s performance in the Tournament of Roses Rose Bowl Parade of 1973.
That year, members of the band entered a marching contest held by the Tournament of Roses that was sponsored by McDonald’s in Pasadena, California.
The Angleton band won first place and was crowned the No. 1 band in the nation.
McDonald’s owner passed away soon after the tournament and since then no other competition has taken place. Thus the title remains in Angleton High School’s name, former band member and drummer Joe Jasso said.
Jasso was a freshman in high school in 1973 and regards the Rose Bowl Parade performance as one of his most memorable moments, he said.
Jerry Lewis was the host of the competition, and the grand marshal for the parade was John Wayne, he said.
“It was fantastic. And we were there for a week, and it was my first time ever really going out of the state of Texas,” Jasso said.
The band played the Fight Song and March Grandioso throughout the parade. Every time Jasso hears the University of Texas band play, he says the memories wash over him.
“During the competition when we were doing our performance, the camera crew and the huge cameras that they used to film everybody got in the middle of the band, but they never even knew we messed up,” Jasso said. “It was just like, we didn’t see a mistake. What happened? And of course, our band director said ‘No, no, no. The camera was in the way. They got in the way of the band. They did not do their performance. We will have to do it again.’”
When it came to performing, band director Don Hood was a force to be reckoned with, members of the that year’s band said.
“It was all about the band. The way he taught us, we’re going to do this drill and we’re going to do it correctly or we’re not doing it at all,” Jasso said. “If it wasn’t right or to his expectation, then it was back to the beginning.”
The long hours were difficult for assistant head twirler, Carmela Cosme, she said.
It was military style, cornet player Bill Lander said.
But they don’t regret the hard work, the band members said.
“I remember that parade was long. We had never done something like that, but I was very proud of our small town,” Cosme said. “And then when we won the contest, all of us were proud of it. I get so emotional. It was just fantastic.”
The band leaders and director instilled discipline in the members, helping them to learn that if they worked hard, they could accomplish their goals. That’s something that has really stuck with him over the years, Jasso said.
At the time, there were about 330 members in the band that attended the Rose Bowl Parade, he said.
The trip home was perilous and just as memorable as the victory itself, especially with the reception they received upon their arrival, band member Janie Zambada said.
On the way home, one of the eight buses in the caravan transporting the band members toppled over on the road in the midst of a snowstorm in New Mexico.
One member had to be taken to a hospital by helicopter and 11 others were injured. It put a damper on the experience as the remaining members continued home.
However, as they neared Angleton at about 3 a.m., there were cheers through the streets starting in West Columbia, with people congratulating the band on their win as they stood outside in January in their pajamas.
It was unforgettable. Once they knew that their fellow band members were going to be OK, they took time to absorb their victory, Jasso said.
Since that time, the Angleton High School band has gone on to accomplish other great moments in other years, including playing at the opening of the New Orleans Super Dome and participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
In 2006, former band members from the years 1941 to 2006 gathered for a performance with the Angleton High School band during the halftime show, and now the alumni are hoping to gather as many band members together as they can again.
“Who was ever in the band and their friends and family — we’re not charging anything. Everything’s free for any and everybody to come,” History Center founder and former journalism teacher Linda Winder said.
The reunion will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the History Center and Pavilion at 1800 North Downing Road in Angleton.
