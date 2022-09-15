LAKE JACKSON — Dow Texas Operations Site Lead Fernando Signorini served up information on how inflation and the effects of COVID have affected the industry at the Lake Jackson Business Association’s monthly luncheon.
“I think the business conditions are changing, and you see the gas prices and oil prices increase plus inflation, all of that had an impact on the business,” Signorini said. “We are in the middle of a flux between having a strong demand for our product before COVID and a situation where we have to change in the marketplace. That’s important for this group here to understand.”
There are two main courses: natural gas prices are going up and more demand for LNG to supply Europe, Signorini said.
“Because of the Russia war with Ukraine, it tied up the market for natural gas, and that’s a strong input with our plans, and our cost went up,” Signorini said. “At the same time, we have inflation which also has the price going up for labor, parts and materials. With the market slowing down, they buy fewer houses, cars and all of those materials our product go towards, so you have less at a higher cost.”
Dow saw the demand for LNG disappear and is just now recently seeing it return in the aftermath of the pandemic, he said.
As the company looked at affects on the LNG stock market, the analysis showed a trend of several years of recovery from the pandemic that would look somewhat like a Nike sign on a flow chart, Signorini said.
Signorini updated the attendees on Dow’s current operations, starting with Dow’s efforts in safety and COVID’s impact on projects awaiting them.
“In Dow, we always start with safety, and the reason we start with safety is that we want everybody that comes in to have that number one goal,” he said. “This year was interesting. We came out of COVID, and there were a lot of projects waiting to be implemented, and there was the realization that people were coming back to the office and there were challenges.”
Looking ahead, Dow looks to put in millions of dollars in projects for their plants that they were unable to do for the past two years.
“We are about to get into a time where it will be the busiest time from a turnaround perspective, so we’re going to be putting almost $200 million of maintenance work into projects into some of our plants here,” he said. “It’s a good indication of how the company is looking at the site here and investing into upgrade our facilities and maintaining them as they should. It’s a good problem to have.”
Signorini’s update on Dow was an effort to unite the local business community that attended the Lake Jackson Business Association’s monthly luncheon at the Wurst Haus Wednesday afternoon.
“The main reason for the meeting is networking for our community. This is the Lake Jackson Business Association, but we are open for Brazoria County interesting parties,” said Lake Jackson Business Association President Pinkey Hartline. “The overall goal is networking, and then we have current topics to attract people to come, other than that, the main goal is to get networking altogether.”
About 20 business leaders joined to hear Signorini speak and make connections, one of them being President of Brazosport LULAC Council Ana Silbas.
“We were looking forward to meeting Signorini and getting to engage and connect with some of our local business owners and community leaders,” she said. “We want to get out how to connect with Dow initiative and bring about a connection into our community. One of our big focuses is education, so we’re exploring possible education possibilities and how we can further that collaboration with Dow.”
Others in attendance included George Franklin State Farm Insurance representative Debora Perry, who focuses on community engagement.
“I enjoy keeping up with the community with what’s going on,” she said. “I like that they are doing energy-efficient things and looking outside the box. I think they are doing a lot of good things.”
Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber President and CEO Gina Aguirre Adams also attended to network and promote Hispanic businesses, she said.
“I wanted to bring Hispanic businesses here to be able to get updates from Fernando,” she said. “We brought a couple of business with us today. It was important to be out here to be informed and get information from the industry to find out what’s going on and bring in our members to get it as well.”
The next luncheon will be on Oct. 12 where the association and its members will take a tour of the new Brazosport ISD High School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.