CLUTE — A 21-year-old woman faces a felony charge after police found her three children wandering through an apartment complex, officials said.
Lorena Natalie Lopez is charged with state-jail felony criminal negligence and abandoning or endangering a child, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A resident called police to the 200 block of Dixie Drive at noon June 6 reporting three children younger than 5 wandering around the complex unsupervised, one wearing only a diaper, according to the affidavit.
Police found the apartment where the children lived and found multiple knives “just sitting there” and no adults in the apartment, the court document states.
Lopez returned to her home at 10:15 p.m., when police found her crying on a mattress, the document states.
Lopez told the officer she was “stressed out” and decided to go to a hotel with a man to exchange sex for money, the probable cause affidavit states.
Lopez told her children to stay on the bed until she returned and gave them her cell phone, according to the affidavit said. Lopez said she drank alcohol at the hotel and fell asleep there until 5 p.m., according to the document.
Lopez was arrested Wednesday and transferred to Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office custody, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
Her status wasn’t available Friday evening.
The children are in the custody of a relative, the affidavit said.
If convicted, Lopez could receive up to two years in state jail, Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
