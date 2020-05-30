Local economic officials would be shocked if the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t create an all-time high unemployment rate for Brazoria County, they said.
Despite a 13.5 percent unemployment rate in Brazoria County during April, the economy and workforce seem to be heading in the right direction, Workforce Solutions Principal Economist Parker Harvey said.
THOSE AFFECTED
With fewer people filing for unemployment claims and an increase in job postings, Harvey expects residents will return to the workforce soon, he said.
Norman and Stacy Winscott had made a living as professional DJs for local bars, but are now part of that unemployed percentage.
“At 25 percent capacity, they aren’t going to pay for entertainment for 25 people to see us,” Stacy Winscott said. “It’s not feasible.”
As older members of the community, the job search has not kind to the Winscotts, Stacy Winscott said.
“I’m 52 and my husband is 60,” she said. “A lot of places aren’t hiring people like us. I’ve applied to H-E-B, Walmart and Kroger and haven’t had a call or email back.”
The Winscotts do not anticipate returning to their preferred profession for months as bars and venues try to regain lost revenue, they said.
“We are hoping, but we are waiting for one or two months,” Stacy Winscott said. “We are just hoping and praying because that supports our household.”
RECOVERY UNCLEAR
Brazosport College economist Donald Payne anticipates it could be a long time before the economy fully recovers from the pandemic’s effects.
“I think unemployment will be higher than normal but we’ll see a decrease as more businesses open up,” Payne said. “It will take us years to get to where we were.”
The unpredictable nature makes projections hard to read for experts.
“We are in uncharted territory,” Payne said. “Any estimate I make could change down the line.”
Gary Basinger, Economic Development Alliance president and CEO, suspects the current economic turmoil might be the worst Brazoria County has experienced, he said.
“This is what we expected,” Basinger said. “The county unemployment rate was 5.7 in March and last year it was 3.4. This may be the highest of all time. If it wasn’t a record, I would be very surprised.”
Basinger cites the pandemic and the significant drop in oil prices as contributing factors for the high jobless rates. He hopes as businesses reopen, jobs will return and customers will support businesses.
“We need to get to work and the train back on the tracks,” Basinger said. “It may be a two or three-year process before we really recover. The biggest thing impacting the businesses will be the lack of customers. How do we know who will comfortable going inside.”
CITY NUMBERS
Pearland — the city with the highest population and number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county — sat at 10.8 percent unemployment in April, tied for the lowest in the Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast region.
The region includes 13 counties in the southwestern portion of the state.
Alvin was at 15.5 percent and Lake Jackson had a 14.3 percent rate.
Cities with populations of less than 50,000 are not required to release their unemployment rates, Harvey said.
As more private-sector jobs become available, Lake Jackson city positions will remain frozen, City Manager Bill Yenne said. Residents should not expect government jobs to return anytime soon, he said.
“We have eight frozen positions in the general fund and four in the utility fund,” Yenne said. “Until we start to see revenues up, they will remain frozen. We are going to unfund two of those positions.”
The pandemic has devastated city budgets and revenues for this fiscal year and the next, Yenne said.
“We aren’t doing the concert series and the fireworks,” Yenne said. “We expect to be down $1 million in our next budget.”
AVAILABLE JOBS
Despite a 31 percent decrease from the previous year in unique job advertisements, residents still can apply for almost 100,000 jobs as of Monday, Harvey said.
“Employers are still hiring and there is no reason to think it wouldn’t begin to trend up,” Harvey said.
While finding the perfect fit for unemployed residents has served as a “challenge,” jobs are available, Workforce Solutions Planning Manager Michelle Castrow said.
Transportation jobs have seen the most significant return with an addition of 566 online postings in the field while health care practitioners have been impacted the most, according to workforce data.
Castrow recommends unemployed residents apply through workintexas.com as jobs become more in abundance, she said.
“Register through workintexas.com in case of later traffic,” she said. “If you applied for unemployment, go apply so there is no interruption to your benefits.”
