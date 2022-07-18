ANGLETON — Another setback stands in the way of the city’s quiet zone after the Federal Railroad Administration denied reinstating it.
Angleton has been working to reinstate their quiet zone since January when residents began hearing the train horn when approaching road crossings.
“As of last week, (FRA) came back and said that our 2008 certification, the original documents we submitted are no good, and we don’t know why,” City Manager Chris Whittaker said.
After the administration told Union Pacific employees to begin to sound the horn as they pass, the city was given a list of items from the federal agency to address, which included one of the signs on the railroad needing to be between 60 to 100 feet from the railroad tracks, and they were at 60 feet, Whittaker said.
The administration also inspected a few intersections, where reflective barbs that were 57 feet from the railroad needed to be 60 feet, he said.
Since June, Angleton had completed all tasks set upon them and was waiting for the reinstatement from the administration, Whittaker said.
“FRA is currently working with the city to revise its Notice of Establishment (NOE) to ensure that the safety upgrades which have been made are accurately documented as required by law,” Federal Railroad Administration Deputy Director of Public Affairs Warren Flatau said. “Once the revised NOE is finalized and formally submitted, routine locomotive horn sounding should cease 21 days later.”
A quiet zone is where a train operator does not have to blow the horn if safety restrictions are in place.
Once revision of the NOE is reflected and documented, all the corrective actions taken will be sufficient for the quiet zone to resume, he said.
Overall, the city has spent over $30,000 in repairs since January and about $12,000 each year to replace broken bollards and paint lines, Whittaker said.
In addition to that, HDR has spent $15,000 in coordination and engineering, with more to follow as the city meets FRA’s other requirements, Whittaker said.
“(The resubmitting) will cost the city more money to put that together,” he said. “We don’t know the cost. We have to get a proposal from our engineers, and so once we get that, we can write the application and submit it.”
To combat the decision of the administration, Angleton has reached out to State Representative Cody Vasut and Congressman Randy Weber, Whittaker said.
“I am aware of the denial of their application pending additional issues that need to be addressed,” Vasut said. “This has been going on long enough, and the FRA and the railroad need to get this worked out as soon as possible. The city has bent over backward to meet their demands, and at this point, it’s getting ridiculous. I certainly am here to help the city in any way I can.”
Weber looks forward to helping Angleton cut through the red tape of the Federal Railroad Administration, he said.
To qualify for a quiet zone, public officials have to implement additional safety measures as outlined in the Code of Federal Regulations.
Federal Railroad Administration regulations give cities about 2 1/2 years to bring crossings complaints up to speed once they are aware of the deficiencies. If they don’t, they will lose their quiet zones.
“We as a city and the residents are very frustrated with the lack of transparency,” Whittaker said. “We are fighting hard.”
