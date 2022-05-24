Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Shakespeare’s Skies.” Explore Shakespeare’s view of the night sky. Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, at 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Freeport Preschool Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
West Columbia Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Discover Your Ancestors.” Call 979-345-3394.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Lake Jackson Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St. Limited space. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen Studio Time Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through June at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring art in numerous mediums by Teen Studio Time artists. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Wednesday
Distinguished Leadership Award Luncheon and Graduation Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. $30 prepay, $35 at door/invoiced. Hosted by Leadership Angleton Class of 2021-22. Contact Tammy at the chamber at 979-849-6443 or email tammy@angletonchamber.org.
Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Brazoria Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Danbury Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Clute Family Bilingual Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Lake Jackson Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St. Limited space. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood Drive: 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at SI Group, 702 FM 523, Freeport. Contact Christi McCracken at 979-415-1000 or christi.mccracken@sigroup.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
Sea Center Texas Fishing Orientation: 9 to 11 a.m. at Sea Center, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. For ages 16 and older. All fishing supplies provided. Email seacenter@tpwd.texas.gov.
Marines Of The Texian Republic: 6 p.m. at the Brazoria Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Local researcher Andrew Hall will introduce the audience to the history and legacy of the little-known Marine Corps of the Republic of Texas. Free. Call Jennifer Caulkins at 979-864-1208.
Lake Jackson Tea & Talk Book Club: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St. Limited space. Call 979-415-2590.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallar at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
St. Thomas Food Pantry: 8 to 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Food Pantry, 415 S. Erskine St., Angleton. Drive-thru event. Free and open to the public. Variety of perishable and non-perishable items. Call 979-248-8535.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood Drive: 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Commissioner Precinct 1, 1432 Highland Park, Clute. Contact Sonja Draper 979-265-3953 or sonjad@brazoria-county.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $65 monthly for members, $75 non-members. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Friday
Spring Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center Plaza, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. This week: AM/FM The ’70s Rock Experience. Live music, dancing and food trucks. Bring own refreshments. Call 979-415-2600.
Concert in the Park Series: 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: Bama Breeze. Music, food and more. Call 979-848-5600.
Nerf Nights: 6 to 8 p.m. at Newman Park, 1200 Newman St., Alvin. Bring chairs and your Nerf guns. Call 281-388-4299.
Blood Drive: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Dominos Pizza, 305 N. Gulf Blvd. Contact Olivia Kloss at 979-665-9830 or mac6813@macpizza.net, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.