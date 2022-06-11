ANGLETON
Hearing scheduled for Volkswagen abatement
Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court will have a public hearing before taking up discussion of Volkswagen’s property tax abatement request for a project the company is considering in Freeport.
VW proposed building a distribution facility on Port Freeport property to stage vehicles imported at the port before sending them to dealerships for sale. It is a projected $115 million investment that could bring up to 300 permanent jobs, and Port Freeport is one of three locations the company is considering.
The proposed abatement would be for 100 percent of real and personal properties for seven years.
Also on the agenda, commissioners will discuss the courthouse’s data infrastructure and the Emergency Operations Center parking lot.
There will also be consideration of an amendment in the professional services agreement for Terracon Consultants and an exemption request by Red Rock International regarding recycling for Highway 6.
The abatement public hearing will begin at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in commisioners’ first-floor courtroom at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St. in Angleton. The regular meeting will immediately follow.
ANGLETON
Development deal up for consideration
An proposed agreement that would include development of the Austin Colony subdivision, including road improvements and creating a public improvement district, will be discussed by City Council.
A development agreement approved in December and subject to negotiations by the attorneys is back before council because it has undergone substantive changes, according to the packet.
Council also will discuss whether to award a contract to DN Tanks for the Chenango Ground Storage Tank replacement. The company’s bid of about $2.42 million is less than the $2.64 million budgeted for the project.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
BRAZORIA
Council to weigh grant application
City Council will consider whether to approve a Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant application when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
A proposal to close and abandon a section of Walnut Street as well as adopting a policy for peace officer mental health and quarantine leave also are on the agenda.
RICHWOOD
Replat proposed
A proposed replat of 24 lots of the Glenwood Bayou Subdivision will be considered by Richwood City Council during its meeting Monday.
An administrative service provider to finish implementing a Community Development Block Grant mitigation project is expected to be picked from among three bidders, and council will consider whether to create homestead and disability tax exemptions/.
The meeting will be at 6:10 p.m. at City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
FREEPORT
VW abatement bid will be considered
Council will discuss taking disciplinary action against the city manager.
There will also be discussion over the Volkswagen tax abatement agreement as well as action over the trash service and rules for Freeport residents.
All of these items were put on the agenda by Councilmen Mario Muriara and Jeff Pena with no additional information.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Freeport Police department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
WEST COLUMBIA
Downtown parking bids to be discussed
City Council will take up bids for construction of downtown parking areas near Clay Street during its next meeting.
A budget amendment to buy a patch truck and amending the fee schedule for utility deposits on rental property also are on the agenda.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday at 512 E. Brazos St.
