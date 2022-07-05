Multiple fires that occurred over the holiday weekend all relate to “uncontrolled” use of fireworks, authorities said.
That includes a massive fire on the dunes at Quintana Beach caused by people illegally setting off fireworks, Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said. Fourth of July pyrotechnics were the cause for at least two big fires and many smaller ones, he said.
“Around 20 fires in the past couple of days have been related to illegal burning, bonfires and fires that were started due to fireworks,” Vela said. “Most of the ones that were not under control were mainly due to fireworks.”
A larger fire happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Bluewater Highway, Vela said.
“One of the first fires was about 2 miles that had burned on Saturday,” he said. “It was a massive fire.”
The Surfside Fire Department took care of that fire, Vela said.
An additional fire occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of CR 257 at Key Largo, Vela said. That blaze started with “fireworks and shooting bottle rockets and was several hundred feet in diameter, but by the time they put it out, it probably grew larger,” Vela said.
Another fire in Surfside Beach occurred when fireworks were lit in a bed of a truck, Police Chief Robert Wood said.
“A witness had said they saw fireworks going off in the bed of the truck, which led to the fire starting,” Wood said.
Once the fire was out, officers noticed a barbecue pit in the bed of the truck, Wood said.
“We’re suspecting that the barbecue pit might have lit some fireworks, igniting the fire possibly,” he said.
No information on the driver of the vehicle was available, Wood said.
The fire happened at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at 300 block of Bluewater Highway, Wood said.
No citations were given out for any of the fires, Vela said.
“You can do fireworks, they are allowed, but people need to be extra cautious,” Vela said. “People need to be aware and use them safely and they need to be aware of where the fallout is. Such as, if it goes up into the air, where are the fireworks going to fall at?”
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
