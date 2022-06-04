The car business is driving into uncharted territory as inflation and supply chain woes have kept the economic staple from operating as usual.
Microchips, essential to the manufacture of the majority of today’s computerized vehicles, have been harder to come by thanks to a semiconductor shortage, which Consumer Reports indicates could last through at least next year.
This has led to a reduction of new cars, as well as a change in some consumer habits, with many people holding onto their existing cars longer. However, for those who do want to sell, the market is inviting.
PRE-OWNED POWER
Mark Holian, executive general manager for the Gulf Coast family of dealerships in Angleton, said the used car market is in an unusual state.
“It’s really strange — they’re appreciating, not depreciating,” Holian said. “The values are continuing to go up on them as the new cars become more scarce.”
Gary Martin, owner of Leo Martin Chevrolet in Lake Jackson, said dealers are relying on used cars to compensate for the slowdown in manufacturing and delivery of new models, often using them to fill sales lots that otherwise would appear empty.
“Every dealer, if they have used car inventory, they’re using that inventory to make their lot not look so bare,” Martin said.
Chevrolet is not the only brand having the issue, he said.
“This includes every manufacturer, by the way. I’m looking across the lot at the Honda dealer, and I come up and down (Highway) 288 and look at the Toyota dealer and all of these manufacturers have been affected,” Martin said. “It’s not just Ford or General Motors. This includes the imports through Lexus and Mercedes and even the high-line vehicles.
“We’ve had to lean a little heavily on our used car department to carry the load. We’ve doubled our used car sales since the pandemic and all of the shortage of chips throughout the industry.”
Used cars aren’t just helping dealers, he said; the higher prices for used cars is benefiting owners.
“When this whole shortage originally started, we had a lot of customers who just came in and sold us their cars and took advantage of being able to get more for their cars than what they could before,” Martin said. “That’s really kind of slowed down, but there’s still people coming in and just selling us their cars outright.”
“The used car prices have been astronomical to say the least. In fact, we’re having to pay, sometimes, over retail value to get vehicles for our inventory. It’s really quite different than it has been in the past.”
Martin says a shift could be coming based on his observations. “It’s starting to taper off a little bit.” Though he added with a laugh, “I don’t think I’m smart enough to project the market.”
CHANGING APPROACH
The lack of new cars on the lot has led to many customers trying to replicate the car buying experience online, checking out what interests them before going in and putting down a deposit.
“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, I don’t want to buy a car until I see it,’” Holian said. But some are getting around this by putting down refundable deposits with dealers. “Then they can order what they want or put a deposit on another incoming vehicle,” he said.
But there are some who simply will not change the way they purchase a car. For those people, used cars are the best option right now, Holian said.
“Probably the biggest misconception that we’re dealing with is that you can’t buy a new car right now,” Holian said. “But we’re selling a good amount of new cars every month. It’s just that they’re not hitting the lot. Either they’re sold before they get there — people are putting deposits on them — or they’re sold within days of getting there.”
While they would like to get more colors, models and makes than they’re currently receiving, Martin said, “Most of what is coming in is sold.”
“The dealers’ new car business is really pretty good from the standpoint of profitability for the store, but as far as selection for our customers and the actual sales volume, it isn’t what it has been in the past,” Martin said.
Gulf Coast is having the same experience.
“If we get a truckload of F-150s and four of them are already sold and have deposits on them and the other three aren’t, then we start calling people who came in looking for F-150s, and within a couple of days, they’re sold, so we’re not receiving enough inventory to fill up the concrete,” Holian said.
Holian estimated the dealerships are getting half the number of new cars that they did pre-pandemic.
“The manufacturers, literally, have thousands and thousands of vehicles which are built, and now we’re having problems getting them shipped,” Martin said. He points to the shortage of transport company availability as the cause. “There’s a shortage of manpower. There’s a shortage of transport trucks.”
DIFFERENT PROCESS
Despite rising gas prices, larger vehicles are definitely still the major backbone of the local market.
“We are definitely in truck country. I’m not saying that’s how it is in Houston, but that’s definitely how it is in Angleton,” Holian said.
Martin said the Corvette is still a hot item with a long waiting list, but otherwise, “Large SUVs, Suburbans and Tahoes, I’ve got quite a few sold orders that we’re waiting for.”
That said, interest in hybrid and electric vehicles is slowly rising. However, those models are typically being sent to states like California which have legislative regulations on how many vehicles of their type must be sold.
“The best thing right now for a customer, especially if they’re really choosy on options, is to order one,” Martin said. “If they just sit and wait for something to come in, they’re probably not going to get it.”
People who do order are getting their vehicles, but the previous wait time of 6 to 8 weeks can now stretch sometimes to as long as 12.
In some ways, the business has been fundamentally changed, at least in the short term.
“It’s made the whole process not nearly as confrontational as it used to be,” Holian said. “It’s really an easier process and people are paying more money for the vehicles, but if they have a trade in, that’s being made up on the trade in.”
It’s also caused a hiatus in some of the well-known trappings of car dealerships, such as incentives and large, advertised sales that would typically be all over television and newspapers.
“The flip side of it is, our service departments are busier than ever before, because people are keeping their cars longer,” Holian said. “Technicians are at a premium right now because the only way to solve the problem of an overcrowded shop is to hire more technicians.”
