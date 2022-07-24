BRAZORIA — Concerned residents who rely on well water had their minds eased after getting results from testing by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
More than 50 testing kits were bought by the Friends of The River, with 39 wells being tested and the results showing the water safe to use, said John Smith, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Program Specialist.
“E.Coli serves as an indicator, so what that wells us when we get a positive hit is that we have fecal or problems in that well,” Smith said. “It’s a good day at the San Bernard; we don’t have any E.Coli hits in what we tested. But if we did, it’s not the end of the world; we could solve that problem.”
There are more than 1 million private water wells in Texas, and about 10 present those wells contain Fecal Coliform Bacteria, Smith said.
“Nearly all of the water that we streamed or tested was high in total dissolved solvents or salt because 500 parts per million of total dissolved solids is the level that water tastes salty, and our average was double that,” he said.
In the testing, between 525 and 1,400 parts per million of total dissolved solids were commonly found in the samples; anything over 2,100 is unsuitable for plants and for animals, and anything over 10,000 is unsuitable for human use, Smith said.
“Here on the river, there are a lot of different pockets of aquifers that were drilled into, and the salt content and intrusion into those aquifers varies quite a bit up and down the river, so that’s the biggest problem people have with growing house plants is because of the salt content of the water,” said Justin Hillis, environmental chairman for the Friends of the River.
The water well-testing program was funded by a grant from the Texas Water Well Owners Association. Friends of The River paid for the $15 test kits, Hillis said.
“This will make them aware of when they should or should not be concerned,” Hillis said. “If we have a lot of rain or flood events, we could end up with bacteria and contamination in the wells that can make you ill, and there are ways to treat it to make it better.”
As Smith continued to go over different aspects of the testing and results, he explained there are more than 18 specific types of of Coliform bacteria in the water. Still, not all are harmful, he said.
“We saw 5 parts per million of total dissolved solids was the high nitrite level in all of our submitted samples,” he said. “(This includes) iron and hydrogen sulfide, which are not harmful but can be nuisances.”
Smith also explained how a well system could develop issued when it reaches a certain age, Smith said.
“If a well is over four years old, it has steel casings, and it may be compromised,” Smith said. “Common sense tells us to not have pesticide and gasoline near our well. Test annually for bacteria and every few years for general chemicals like nitrate and salts and as frequent as needed for other contaminants or concerns.”
Other advice Smith gave the residents was to hire a water treatment specialist, conduct monthly inspections, cover wells and keep animals away from the system.
“We want 150 feet of separation from the wells and animals if we can,” he said. “Each year, dogs produce 4.4 billion pounds of dog feces, and 1 gram could contain 23 million fecal coliform bacteria. That can cause things like hepatitis, cholera and salmonella.”
In looking to the future, Smith advised that if fecal problems become more common, they will look at bringing in a septic specialist to also work with them and go over the well portion in more detail, he said.
“We are part of the Gulf Coast Aquifers. Several years ago, we passed the Groundwater Conservation District of Texas, and what it’s set up to do is help us make sure someone doesn’t come in and abuse water rights,” Smith said. “We didn’t have the federal Safe Drinking Water Quality Act until 1974, and if a containment was able to be identified and harmed human health, we told the EPA to set a standard, and this is now the threshold that becomes a human health issue.”
Wade Keith of Brazoria said the presentation raised his confidence in his water, but he still had a few questions, he said.
“I found the information very helpful; it put a little bit of my mind at ease,” Keith said. “I wanted to find out if there was any other testing I needed to be looking at. I have one test with my well before treatment and one after. That’s what I wanted to know, that the treatment system is working and if our water is safe to drink.”
Keith uses a reverse osmosis treatment, and his testing showed 2,356 parts per million of total dissolved solids drop to 235 ppm afterward, he said.
“That was a huge drop and took it from unsuitable to good,” he said. “I’ve had the system for five years. My only question now, is there a broader spectrum that needs to be tested?”
As for Jennifer and Mike Coleman of Brazoria, their results were no shock, they said.
“Our results looked pretty good; we just bought the house and had the water tested, so we’re not surprised, and it’s about the time. So we anticipated it to be good,” she said.
There is no E.Coli in their results. However, the salt content was 961 ppm, Jennifer Coleman said.
“There was present for coliform, and I did research, and that’s pretty typical with well water, so that doesn’t concern us,” she said. “It was nice to learn about the threshold for certain things; it’s educational.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.