LAKE JACKSON — A laminated sign hanging from a sparsely stocked aisle at the Lake Jackson Target carries the same message new mothers are seeing across the country.
“Due to high demand and limited inventory, to support all guests we will be limiting quantities of Baby Formula to 4 per guest. We apologize for any inconvenience,” it reads.
The barren shelves, common at many area stores, leave some mothers to worry about finding four cans of baby formula, period, let alone being limited to them.
THE TROUBLE WITH ABBOTT
An already strained supply coming out of the COVID pandemic was exacerbated when Abbott Laboratories had to cease production at a Michigan plant in February while federal authorities investigated a possible link to five infants developing bacterial infections after ingesting Abbott’s products. The company, the largest powdered formula manufacturer in the country, including the brand Similac, received permission Monday to resume production, but it will take time to get supply back to meeting demand.
When supplies became tight, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — popularly known as WIC — loosened its restriction to allow users to purchase a broader range of manufacturers and sizes than before.
“As soon as things started happening back in February, Texas WIC jumped right on it, and got with different vendors and grocery stores,” said Rebecca Reed, WIC director and dietician. “We have a contract with Similac for our standard contract formulas, so that’s all the basic formula.
“No. 1, they went back and they’re adding the comparable size of generic brands of formula and of even the competitors. They’re also going back in and they’re creating new places where they’re adding the higher, larger can size of these formulas as well, as they’re able. So there’s two different ways that they are helping our clients, specifically, get access to all of the formula that may be on the shelf.”
The Brazoria County area is no exception to the national issue. A tour of box stores, grocery stores and pharmacies across the area provided a standard picture of only a few variations of the product on mostly empty shelves.
“What we see happening is it just keeps shifting,” Reed said. “Whenever people couldn’t find the smaller can sizes, then they started going for the larger can sizes. When people started going for the larger can sizes, they’re not producing those at a higher quantity at the company level, so those start to be diminished, and then people have to go back to the smaller can sizes.
“And when it comes to specialty formulas, that’s where the real problem is. We have these babies who are premature and need higher-calorie formula, or we have these babies who need elemental formula and they don’t make those in high quantities. In fact, I was talking to the Mead Johnson rep at a conference I just went to, and they traditionally only do two productions a year of their more elemental-type formulas.”
HUSTLE FOR CANS
Eckerds Pharmacy in Lake Jackson has never sold baby formula, but they’ve been getting calls and foot traffic asking if they do, hoping smaller stores might not be tapped out. Geography isn’t an inhibitor, either.
“We received a call on Friday afternoon from Houston,” pharmacist A.J. Patel said. “I did check with my supplier and they don’t have any, unfortunately.”
People are trying to hustle up formula for their infants through multiple avenues. Moms from Sweeny, Brazoria and other towns are posting in local Facebook groups asking if anyone has formula to spare or tips on where restocked shelves can be found.
A post from Sunday afternoon pointed toward a mostly full case at Clute’s Kroger store, resulting in dozens of referrals and comments from local moms.
Pregnancy Health Center Executive Director Jackie Fuller said a trip to the doctor might be the best thing.
“We’re noticing so many (mothers) are wanting the same brand,” she said. “The biggest thing would be to speak to your doctor about whether there’s another brand that, maybe, your baby could take and that way maybe other people who are giving out formula will have that on their shelves.”
WIC will pass along information its staff has heard from other moms as well as offering alternative formula solutions, where applicable.
“The main thing, I think, to take away for parents is that nobody wants their baby to have a reaction to formula,” Reed said. “By reaction I mean, they don’t want to see their baby spit up. They don’t want to see their baby be a little bit fussy. They don’t want to see a little bit of constipation one day. But the truth is, that’s not affecting their baby’s overall health.”
“If anything, it’s us having to tell our mommies, ‘Hey, there’s no reason to necessarily change this formula if you can find it, because your baby’s OK. It may not be perfect, but you’re OK.’”
In Lake Jackson, the Pregnancy Health Center has been doing what it can to make sure as much formula as possible is getting to those who need it.
“We do have a storeroom that has some formula in it. We have been really low on formula, but God has provided donors for us in this community who have donated formula,” incoming executive director Michelle Deavenport, said. “We had one gentleman call yesterday who was at Kroger, he saw formula and he called one of our donors.”
Though not a donation or distribution site, Deavenport said, “When we have women call that are having trouble getting formula and feeding babies, we’re here to help them if we can.”
OTHER OPTIONS
Some mothers are sharing their excess breastmilk, often through social media or church groups.
“I’ve seen a lot of that online where there is a movement of moms who are breastfeeding that are just offering frozen breast milk to other moms, and I think that has been a really neat thing that has connected moms,” she said.
One of the ways the Pregnancy Health Center hopes to help ease the problem is by providing instruction in breastfeeding.
“We have trained people here that teach some of those classes, who would also, of course, encourage a mom that was having trouble to contact her doctor to find out if there are breastfeeding solutions,” Deavenport said. “But sometimes that just doesn’t work out for a mom.”
While Brazoria County moms might be frustrated, the county’s proximity to such a large city is actually helping stores get product more quickly than more rural areas.
“Overall, Brazoria County, the Houston area, Houston suburbs, it’s not the worst,” Reed said.
Fuller said the important thing is for community to come together for the sake of the children.
“We don’t know what’s going on, we just know that there’s a need and if we can help, let’s help,:” she said. “That’s all we know to do.”
