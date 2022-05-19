A 60-year-old man accused of breaking a lock placed on his water meter for not paying his bill and his 63-year-old girlfriend both face charges as providing officers a false name, authorities said.
The woman first gave officers who responded at about 2:33 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Fourth Street a false name, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said, which the man affirmed. After the officer left the home, an investigation determined the woman’s actual name, the chief said.
Police obtained warrants and arrested the woman on a charge of failing to identify as a fugitive of justice, Garivey said. Officers took the man into custody on charges of hindering apprehension for providing a false name and criminal mischief for damaging the lock, Garivey said.
WOMAN ACCUSED OF HITTING HUSBAND: After a couple argued all day, officers were called at about 9:28 p.m. to the 600 block of Sixth Street when it became physical, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
The 22-year-old woman from La Marque struck the 36-year-old Alvin man with a closed fist, Garivey said. The woman was charged with assault and released on a $5,000 bond.
K-9 ALERTS DURING TRAFFIC STOP: A police K-9 alerted on a vehicle at about 11:26 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, but that isn’t why police arrested her, Freeport Police Chief Garivey said.
After the dog signaled it sensed drugs, officers searched the vehicle and found a pipe and syringe but no narcotics, Garivey said.
However, police found the 36-year-old woman provided a fake name because she had outstanding warrants from Brazoria and took her into custody.
The woman posted $5,000 on a failure to identify charge and was released.
