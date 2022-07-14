BISD puts up bricks
As promised, Brazoswood High School is giving residents the chance to purchase a literal piece of itself.
Brazoswood bricks from the recently demolished building are up for preorder on the Brazosport ISD webstore for $10 each, perfect for decoration, paving walkways or showing school pride. Proceeds will be used to support “outstanding learning experiences and to create innovative educational opportunities for the next generation of Buccaneers.”
Shipping will not be available, but those who order will be able to pick up their purchases this fall after the new high school opens.
“The funds will be returned to the campus for the activity fund for the students,” Brazosport ISD Public Relations Administrator Karla Christman said. “It’s a way of tying the history of the school to the future of the school.”
Bricks can be ordered at https://brazosport.revtrak.net/hs/bwhs#/v/OWN-A-PIECE-OF-YOUR-PAST-BUY-A-BRICK-912
National Wildlife Refuge fire runs its course
The fire at the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge has burned itself out, with Incident Commander Ryan Vice, a prescribed fire specialist for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, saying the estimate of 2,450 acres being consumed was accurate.
“The fire should be considered out. It was considered out last night,” Vice said Wednesday afternoon. “Everybody was off the line yesterday evening.”
The wildfire, which occurred across the road from Demi-John, is believed to have likely come from natural causes, such as a lightning strike, but Fish and Wildlife has not concluded its investigation.
Sweeny hospital contractor taking construction bids
When it comes to government projects, bidding can be a time-consuming but necessary process.
“We hired a general contractor, Tellepsen (Builders). They’ve been onboard for awhile,” Sweeny Hospital District board member Scott Swift said. “What they’ve done is gone out and gotten sample bids from multiple subcontractor packages and gotten a guaranteed maximum pricing, and that guaranteed maximum pricing came back at under what our proposed budget was, so we’re moving forward.”
The company is now finalizing permits and finding subcontractors, he said.
Tellepsen has been seeking competitive proposals for site and building demolition, earthwork, underground utilities, asphalt and concrete paving, painting and storm water pollution prevention subcontractors and vendors to work on the new Sweeny Community Hospital building. The company says in the notice the bids will be valid for 30 days.
The proposals are due 2 p.m. today, marking another small milestone in the protracted process of replacing the aging current facility. The new building will be constructed next to the existing hospital along North McKinney Street.
