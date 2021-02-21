While the school district continues to work through facility issues, Angleton ISD officials have decided not to have classes Monday, according to a news release from the district.
Monday will be a staff workday, the release states. Staff need to report for work by 9 a.m., while classes will start as normal for both students and staff Tuesday. Dual-credit high school students will have class Monday through Brazosport College, and students should communicate with instructors if they have questions.
The Fueled to Go meal program will continue Monday, and sacked breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed for children ages 18 and under through curbside pickup at Westside Elementary School, 1001 W. Mulberry St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Three buses will also hand out meals at designated bus stops.
Coaches and sponsors will be in touch with parents related to extracurricular activities, the release states. Parents are asked to communicate COVID-19-related issues to staff members Monday; those whose student has tested positive, is showing symptoms or has been identified as a close contact should call their child’s school after 9:30 a.m. Monday, the release states.
The Angleton ISD Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the administration building, 1900 N. Downing St., as scheduled.
