ANGLETON — Angleton ISD makes sure their students are productive citizens whether they go to college or straight into a career field, putting a focus on technical fields to help them in either direction.
It’s through grants like the annual donation from the Angleton-Danbury Hospital District that the district is able to make that possible, Angleton ISD Education Foundation director Allison Hemphill said.
The Angleton-Danbury Hospital District recently donated $10,000 to the education foundation for the third consecutive year, with the stipulation that the money go to the health sciences department and the hospital district get a report each year on what the money goes toward, Melba Beken said.
Beken is the president of the Education Foundation Board, as well as the chairwoman of the Angleton-Danbury Hospital District Board, which gives her the unique perspective of seeing both sides of the partnership, Hemphill said.
The partnership between the school district and the hospital district came about through Beken and Dave Bleakney, who was the hospital district CEO for 25 years, Beken said.
“He really believed in education for any kind of student,” Beken said of Bleakney.
When she spoke with him about whether the Hospital District could get involved with supporting the Education Foundation, Bleakney was thrilled with the idea, she said.
“He said, ‘Absolutely — we will donate $10,000 a year,’” Beken said.
Over the years, the donation has helped purchase two hospital beds, an EKG machine, vital sign monitors, and a mannequin that can be controlled with an iPad to act as a patient, said Leslie Schmerber, health science instructor and chair of the Department of Career Technology Education.
Schmerber and other health science teachers will decide what this year’s donation will be used for, but they are looking at some monitors that track patient vital signs, she said.
All of the donated funds are used to benefit the students through giving them tools to help them earn certifications, such as certified nursing assistants or patient care technicians, Schmerber said.
“We have a skills lab for our students,” Schmerber said. “As we go through, we’re trying to get our lab to mimic what they would see in a nursing home and a hospital … so that when they get to the nursing home or they get to UTMB … they’ve already learned to do it.”
When Schmerber started teaching with the school district 8 years ago, the lab had the bare minimum. The donation from the Angleton-Danbury Hospital District has “just been so impactful,” she said.
“The groups we’re partnered with, they just take those students in,” she said. “It truly takes a community to educate these kids.”
“The Foundation and the (school) district are just grateful for this partnership that we have with the Hospital District,” Hemphill said. “I think it’s times like this, what we’re dealing with COVID, reminds us how vital those relationships are.”
