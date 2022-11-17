SURFSIDE BEACH — A second attempt by Surfside Beach residents to call a tax rollback election failed after the petition again didn’t follow the state’s requirements, officials said.
Village Council took up the petition during its special meeting Nov. 8, but could not accept it because organizers did not start a new list. Instead, they collected more signatures onto the previously rejected petition, which is not allowed. The initial petition lacked enough signatures from people registered to vote in Surfside Beach.
“The petition was turned in to us. It was then sent over to our city attorney to review it,” Mayor Greg Bisso. “Section 277.3023 of the Texas tax code states that the petition may not supplement, be amended or modified after it’s originally been submitted.”
Taxpayers already are having some of their aim achieved, however. Bisso is paring the infrastructure budget to prepare for the rollback eventually taking place, since the prospect of paying back already spent taxes could be disastrous for the city, he said.
“I will tell you this — when council did the budget, we cut it back as far as we could to make sure that the services the city was getting would continue,” he said. “If we have to hold money aside because of the possibility of this election, then there will have to be cuts in some of the things we are using, some of the things that we are doing right now so that if it did go to a vote and it was to pass, then we would have to have the funds there to pay it back.
“If I have to make cuts, then I’m going to have to start making cuts and the first cuts I’m going to be making will be in infrastructure — roads, ditches, things like that. I don’t want to have to cut any health and safety right now, but if it gets bad enough, that will be the next area we’ll have to cut.”
The adopted rate of just over 33.46 cents per $100 of appraised property value was the same as the 2021-22 fiscal year, but due home values rising about 47 percent, the No-New-Revenue rate calculated at about 23.09 cents. If the vote were to overturn the tax rate, it would change automatically to the voter-approval rate of 23.92 cents. With an average home value of $360,000, an average Surfside resident would see a $60 increase in their taxes over last year if the adopted rate stands.
“Depending on if they do get a valid petition, it would be in the May election,” Tax Assessor-Collector Kristin Bulanek said.
Council members say the city needs the added revenue from the adopted rate because of the new EMS program and because the city’s infrastructure is having to be addressed after years of neglect.
Councilman Sean Robertson pointed to improvements in the sewer system already being seen, citing feces in the streets and state actions being taken against the city before the putting more money into infrastructure upgrades.
“A lot of people missed a lot of conversations, and I received some feedback and was a little surprised at first, but then it made sense,” Robertson said during last week’s session. “We have talked all the way through the budget. We have worked all the way through it and I think we had, what, nine meetings on that thing? We’ve had multiple conversations on the taxes and a lot of citizens don’t have the full context.”
While items such as enhanced police presence at the beach and EMS made up for part of the budget increase, Robertson said the city is paying now for past neglect of its sewer infrastructure.
“We’ve had to pay a lot of money to get this stuff here,” he said, moving his hand from a low level to a higher one. “There’s a lot of things that weren’t done and let go. We’ve just had to get the city up to par.”
Multiple members and some residents expressed frustration over the appraisal portion of the increase in property taxes in recent years. One resident said their county taxes had gone up over $4,000 a year.
“Our city tax rates are on the lower end of the spectrum. My taxes for the city — I’m paying an extra $20. Really, the cost is to the county and the percent and the increase in the value of the home,” Robertson said.
“Over the last three years, it is my understanding that the net increase in the value of Surfside is 82 percent, according to the County Tax Assessor’s Office,” Councilman Jonathan Gerber said. “If we think that’s unfair, we have a right to go fight it.”
Infrastructure is not the only hit Surfside Beach is taking for its utility service. Oyster Creek is passing on a major increase for providing sewer services. Bisso spoke with Oyster Creek representatives, who cited a very large increase in the amount of sewage Surfside Beach has been producing and that Oyster Creek has been losing money on the agreement.
The city had been paying about $18,000 per quarter, but the latest bill came in at $45,145.
“They’ve been underbilling us for a long time,” Robertson said. “Let me start with this — it would be good if they came back and gave some more context and outlined, ‘Here’s the past. Here’s why it was underbilled’ and they’ve been sucking it up for basically quite some time and they got their billing right is the way that I took the conversation.”
Councilwoman Toni Capretta said the Surfside’s sewage treatment volume has increase from about 11 million gallons two years ago to almost 23 million. The village now account for about a quarter of the Oyster Creek plant’s processing, compared to about 10 percent two years ago, she said.
In other business, council voted to amend the ordinance governing side-by-side vehicles to top match the state transportation code, which allows the vehicles on the beach so long as they meet legality requirements in similar fashion to golf carts.
The city also listened to a rezoning request from the owner of a 2.13-acre property on Thunder Road. The owner wanted the zoning changed from residential to commercial, citing surrounding land as being of industrial and municipal use, but the city denied the request.
