ANGLETON — City Council will replace a damaged ground storage water tank after approving an almost $2.5 million contract to rebuild it.
DN Tanks was awarded the contract of about $2.42 million at Tuesday night’s meeting to replace the city’s Chenango ground storage water tank.
“The tank can be used right now, it just has some structural cracks we have to address, but to address those would be costly,” Mayor Jason Perez said. “What we decided to do was to replace the tank because it is past its age of use. We’ve pushed it to the limit, so we’re going to go ahead and replace it so it doesn’t worsen and possibly fail. So this is an emergency replacement.”
The winning bid came in under the $2.64 million the city budgeted for the work. It will take about a year to complete, and the current tank will remain in use until then, Perez said.
“It will take about 365 days from the time we start to being online,” Perez said. “We’re just going to keep our fingers crossed we can keep it online until the new one comes online.”
This project will include the water tank alone and not a booster pump, Perez said.
“We bonded for that amount and we have (federal American Rescue Plan) funds that we can apply to this,” City Manager Chris Whittaker said. “When we originally discussed this, we thought it was going to be $3 million, but we’ve been told we’re in at $2.4 million.”
The money will come from a bond the council passed earlier this year, he said.
In other business, council approved moving forward with the Austin Colony Development agreement.
“This is the foundation or the road map of the development that’s going to go behind the Walmart,” Perez said. “It’s the basis of the road map of what everyone is agreeing to as far as the development. It’s the foundation of how that development is going to proceed on what the city gives, what the city is expecting and what the development is expecting from the city.”
The proposed agreement includes details about the development of the project, road improvements and the Public Improvement District.
“They have been working on it for about eight to nine months,” Perez said. “This also refers to how the Public Improvement District is going to reimburse and those types of things. So that’s the basics of that and there are a lot of players involved.”
Council approved a new motor for Angleton Fire Department Engine 2.
“We’re looking to replace Engine 2 which is a 2009 pumper,” Fire Capt. Karl Gingrich said during the meeting. “A few years ago we had a few issues with this truck where the engine failed and had to be rebuilt, and it was a nightmare getting parts, so we looked at replacing the truck before we ended up with more issues with the engine and things of that sort.”
Replacing the vehicle would cost about $100,000 to $150,000, based on quotes the department received a year ago, he said.
“The truck is only 12 or 13 years old with 34,000 miles and has a lot of miles on the truck itself, but the engine is not great,” Gingrich said.
Installing a new engine would cost about $53,400 and extend the life of the truck 10 to 15 years, he said. Council approved that option.
“That to us is being good stewards of taxpayers’ money, and it seemed like a better option,” he said.
The money will come from Emergency Services District 3.
