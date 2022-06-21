SWEENY — A San Bernard River bridge is being prepared for closure, leaving residents having to detour the long way around.
The bridge, part of FM 522, crosses the San Bernard near the FM 1459, CR 359 and FM 522 intersection, to the northeast of Sweeny. However, the bridge itself is not being repaired.
“This project was created to fix a slope failure at that location and the bridge will be closed for about 30 days, starting on June 22,” Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danny Perez said.
“It’s the roadway, the adjacent roadway,” Perez said. “It’s so close to the bridge that we have to close the bridge in order for the contractor to be able to do the work that they need to do.”
Perez explained the maintenance is in some ways preventative.
“The issue with the slope is that we’re going to shore it up. The road is not in danger of failing, but the slope is failing, which could eventually lead to issues on the roadway itself,” he said. “That’s why we’re trying to stay ahead of it, and then this will extend the life of the roadway and the adjacent bridge and keep the road opened rather than putting us in a situation down the road where we get into an emergency situation and have to close it indefinitely.”
The month-long closure will require detours along nearby roads, including Highway 35 to the north and Highway 36 to the west of the bridge.
“Our contractor has placed message boards and signage to facilitate detours in the area,” Perez said.
They hope the inconvenience will be as brief as possible, he said.
“We’ll work to get it opened as quickly as possible and the contractor is a great contractor, so we’ll look at opportunities where we can get it open sooner,” Perez said. “If we can get the roadway open sooner, we’re definitely going to do that.”
