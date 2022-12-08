ANGLETON
After years of kids playing video games, it’s becoming more common for kids to create their own.
Helping that along is the Code Front Challenge Event, which put Angleton ISD fifth-graders in chairs at the high school’s newly minted Career and Technical Education Center where they worked with programs to learn the basics of how to get what you want out of a computer.
Using specially designed, online, educational software that allows them to drag and drop code instructions into place, students were able to see how to create some rudimentary code and immediately see the results.
Ten-year-old Drew Bachelder finished “pretty much every single one” of the programs available, he said. He excitedly talked about his inspirations like the video game Plants vs. Zombies as he made, among other things, anthropomorphic sharks in jackets throw their arms up and do the dab as part of a dance routine.
Helping them along were high schoolers, school employees and local professionals, eager to see children in their town with an opportunity to dip their toes into what currently is an in-demand career.
“I think I’ve done it at least two or three times, but there’s other times someone from my company will come out as well,” Chase Davenport of Square3 Information Technology service provider said about sitting in on the event. He explained that it was rewarding to see kids be successful.
While he doesn’t do much programming himself, he works on the security side of the industry and has tried to help prepare students for graduation, he said.
“I also serve on the CTE advisory committee in Brazoswood to help them get the right kind of training into schools,” Davenport said. “So when the kids come out of school they’ve got a good skill set that’s marketable as well.”
The challenge has been held for four years now, so some of the original participants are beginning to reach high school and could soon mentor others.
Code Front has fallen on Computer Science Education Week and that’s not a coincidence. Apart from honoring the week, the district also wants to give kids something unique to do going into winter break, a time when Angleton ISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Adam Stephens says they often start to mentally check out from classes.
Setting up an activity each day in December, the school encourages not just the students, but parents and grandparents to give the exercises a try.
Code Front is an Angleton spin on a global event called the Hour of Code, which encourages people to try coding for one hour to “demystify” the process for people who may otherwise be less technically inclined.
“Microsoft started it, probably 10 to 11 years ago, just as a way to say, ‘We know we need more computer scientists.’ It seems daunting to say to someone, ‘Go try to code a project,’ so they came up with this where they want everybody to try coding for an hour,” Stephens said. “The notion is to try it once and get hooked.”
To further encourage the kids, the school also performs a prize give-away for all the students who participate.
One of the students on hand was junior Krysten Hribek, a member of the Cyber Cats e-sports team, who has reached the playoffs in her Minecraft event. Students like her were showing the kids that there was a recreational component that could be taken from the challenge as well.
The new CTE center has given the team, as well as students in other avenues of technology-based learning, an advantage thanks to more up-to-date equipment.
“I would say as we’ve gotten better facilities and put more of a district focus on it, we’ve seen an increase in the number of students that are in our computer and IT pathway as a whole,” Stephens said. “This is one more thing we can do to show kids that there are opportunities.”
