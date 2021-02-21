ANGLETON — The whole idea of the Brazoria County Library System’s BrazCon Teen Comic Convention is for kids to meet other like-minded kids, Children’s Coordinator Stephanie Williamson said.
That’s harder to do in a virtual environment, she said.
“So I would like to see it live and in person again because the kids just have so much fun, and they like to dress up and show off their costumes and just be silly kids,” she said. “That’s why we created this.”
Rather than canceling the event in the age of COVID-19, however, organizers elected to make it virtual, and tried to incorporate as many of the traditional elements as possible.
“One of the big things is … fandom crafts,” she said. “We packed up craft kits for many different fandoms and put them in the libraries, and the idea was all this week families could go and pick up the craft.”
In light of the weather, craft kits will remain available for the next week or two, she said. Crafting videos are available with many other offerings, including uploaded photos of cosplay people could submit, at a virtual BrazCon hub on the library system’s website, bcls.lib.tx.us/brazcon.
“We had to think outside the box this year,” Williamson said.
People can click on the activities they’re interested in, and many corresponding videos are five to 20 minutes long — they can stick around for the whole thing or click on to something else, she said.
“That’s how kids participate in activities anyway, right?” she said.
This year’s event included a virtual conversation between library director Lisa Loranc and Neil Gaiman, author of “Coraline,” which required preregistration.
A huge facet of BrazCon is exposure to reading, and Gaiman’s conversation with Loranc offered some of that, as well as insight into writing and what it’s like to be an author — and whether fans will ever see a “Coraline 2.”
“No,” Gaiman said. “There are no plans for ‘Coraline 2,’ and it’s one of those things that’s rumored — it’s out there because everybody wants it.”
As soon as he comes up with a storyline that’s better than the original “Coraline,” he will create a sequel — but Gaiman doesn’t want it to be just a sequel.
“I want it to be better than,” he said.
Gaiman’s favorite adaptation of his work is “probably” still “Coraline,” which is 12 years old now, he said.
“I marvel at that film,” he said. “Every frame is magical.”
In a sense, it seems, magic is a large part of writing and creativity for Gaiman.
“I think I wanted to be a writer all my life … It took a long time for it to occur to me that I actually could be,” he said.
While he met English teachers and librarians growing up — and considered those careers because they allow people to be around and to talk and to think about books — he didn’t meet writers, and what changed things for him was discovering some writers who talked about the writing process in some of their short story collections, he told Loranc.
“That … suddenly made it less of a magical thing that happened in a magical land and more of a real thing that a real human being could do,” Gaiman said. “In my short story collections over the years, I’ve always tried to do that.”
They discussed whether more of Gaiman’s work will be adapted into film — “Anansi Boys” will, while “The Graveyard Book” has been in a state of limbo for about 14 years — which book Gaiman had the most fun writing — “Fortunately the Milk,” he said — and what he’s reading right now.
He held up “The First Domestication: How Wolves and Humans Coevolved.”
“I’m reading a bunch of stuff,” Gaiman said. “An awful lot of what I read is stuff that may prove useful one day.”
Loranc also asked whether Gaiman has any unfinished projects he continues to work on, and while he does, they no longer worry him, he said. For six or seven years, “Coraline” was one of those, he said.
“Even the ones where I have three pages written here and they’re fantastic and I stopped writing it because I don’t know what happens on page four, I know one day I’ll be sitting at a middle school play with my attention on the stage, slightly bored, and I’ll go, ‘Ah, I know what happens on page four,’” Gaiman said. “And this 20-year-old story will come back to life.”
