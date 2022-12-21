LAKE JACKSON — A New Year’s night of glitz and gambling isn’t something you’ll find just in Las Vegas or Houston. The Center for the Arts and Sciences in conjunction with the City of Lake Jackson hosts its second Bet on the Arts benefit to ring in the New Year at the Civic Center in downtown Lake Jackson.
“It’s a community event that we put on to support our mission of enriching the arts and sciences in our community and it helps support not only the center, but we’re partnering with the city this year,” marketing coordinator Amanda Helms said. “We just think it’s going to be a fun event that we hope will draw people of all ages, over 21, of course, and just give them something to do for New Year’s Eve.”
Created last year in the absence of the famous biennial Madrigal Feast, Bet on the Arts has become one of the Center’s largest fundraising events with the proceeds going towards their nonprofit programs for the community.
“It benefits our community at the same time by allowing us to provide high quality art and science programs to our community,” executive director Wes Copeland said. “So the money goes to help support operating costs that are associated with this. That allows all of our programs to thrive, to make most things free or affordable so that our whole community can benefit from those programs that reside there at the center.”
The 21 and up bring your own beverage event will feature an exciting night of games, mocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a DJ, and a raffle with prizes including Astros merchandise and gift cards to a 55’ inch television. All of this is included with the $100 per person ticket.
“At midnight, we’ll all count down together and continue to have fun for a little bit after midnight, so they can be close to home, but still feel like they’ve gone out and done something a lot of fun without having to go all the way to Houston to do it,” Copeland said.
In previous years the center and the city have hosted separate parties, but this year they have joined forces to create a better New Year’s night for residents and visitors.
Even though it is a New Year’s party, the program hopes that party goers will take the chance to learn more about what the center offers the community.
“For people new to the center, we want to give them some information about ways that they can continue their relationship with the organization and with the different programs that we have there,” Copeland said. “It’s our job to sort of make sure that we highlight those things while people are there while we have an audience there. Our goal is to, as we say, is to grow the center family.”
The recommended attire of the night is cocktail dress; however, party goers are encouraged to dress in whatever they feel comfortable and take the chance to enjoy a fun night to welcome the new year.
Bet on the Arts will take place from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Eve at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. in Lake Jackson. Tickets are $100 each and available on the Center for the Arts and Sciences website at bcfas.com.
Guests must be 21 or older and all gambling is simulated.
