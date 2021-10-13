A fire started in the engine compartment of a Maxim Crane as it headed down Highway 332 on Friday, and that company was responsible for its cleanup. A story in Saturday's edition of The Facts misstated the crane's operator.
Abigail Miksch is a West Brazos Junior High Lady Bout volleyball player. Articles in previous editions of The Facts misspelled her surname.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.