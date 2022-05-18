FREEPORT — While other cities are facing higher costs for infrastructure work because of inflation and supply chain issues, Freeport caught a break on one of its projects.
The sanitary sewer improvement project includes installing a new sanitary sewer line on avenues G and H and a manhole rehab. It is being funded through a $260,000 Community Development Block Grant the city received from Brazoria County, but the winning bid came in $193,030, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“This is the sanitary sewer line on Avenue G and H from the CDBG that we received from the county,” Finance Director Kathy Ezell said. “It did go out for bids and Freeze and Nichols analyzed the bids and we recommend it be awarded to Texas Pride Utilities LLC.”
The project will include the removal and replacement of existing 10-inch sanitary sewer lines, a stormwater pollution prevention plan, removal and replacement of asphalt pavement, manhole lining and replacement, inflow prevention and a concrete block out.
Work is scheduled to begin once documentation gets prepared, Kelty said.
In other business, the council approved additional markings on the Velasco Street Bridge for better visibility.
“As far as drivers are concerned, there should be reflected tape or paint on the whole edge of the medium,” Councilmen Jeff Pena said. “We want this to be helpful and provide additional safety for drivers and pedestrians that use this space.”
With supply shortages, Public Works Director Lance Petty said getting supplies might take time, but it could be accomplished.
This will come out of the maintenance budget. There are no known costs yet nor a date for completion.
Council also approved renewal of its tax abatement policy for another two years.
“There was no change to the policy from what was previously adopted. It is required by state law to be adopted every two years because we have to have a policy in place,” Kelty said. “This was just readopting it.”
The policy’s focus is on business and industry development and has four tiers of abatement that include job creation Categories A through D and the fifth incentive for mixed-use projects such as retail and housing, according to the agenda packet.
Duration of all abatements’ incentives may be for a maximum of 10 years regardless of whether funding is abated. The policy was to expire June 15, Kelty said.
Council also put off any action on planned City Hall renovations. The bid was $1.46 million over budget, the agenda packet said.
“There was no action taken on this at the meeting,” Kelty said. “It is significantly overbid and the project came in at $3.1 million. We had to figure out if we were going to go forward with that. At this point right now, we may request the bid and look at another option or just not do the project entirely.”
