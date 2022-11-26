Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner served at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” Performances continue weekends through Dec. 11. Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Surfside Beach Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 to 7 p.m. at Surfside Beach main entrance. Lighting, Christmas carols and more. Call 979-233-1531.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
Giving Tree Stroll: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Columbia Rosenwald School, 247 E. Brazos Ave., View decorated that will be donated trees to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Call 979-345-3921.
Sunday
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 1 p.m. gates open, 1:30 p.m. dinner served at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” Performances continue weekends through Dec. 11. Purchase $85 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Giving Tree Stroll: Noon to 5 p.m. at Columbia Rosenwald School, 247 E. Brazos Ave., View decorated that will be donated trees to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Call 979-345-3921.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Fun-Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton through Dec. 19. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Tuesday
Women in Astronomy: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. From being hired for essential, tedious work such as analyzing photographs of stars for brightness and color, women have moved on to make important discoveries about stars’ distance and structure. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano. Call 979-415-2590.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
