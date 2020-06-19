For registration information, call 979-265-3909 or visit www.olqpschool.org. Summer Camp 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 15 to July 31, ages 3 to 12 Spotlight on Stars
Theater Camp 8 a.m. to noon, July 6 to 10, third through sixth grade $125, or $80 for OLQP summer campers Deadline to register: June 29 STREAM Gross Science Camp 9 a.m. to noon, July 20 to 24, kindergarten through sixth grade $225, or $150 for OLQP summer campers Deadline to register: July 6
RICHWOOD
Educational activities and time outdoors are what Our Lady Queen of Peace’s summer camp is all about, though fewer students are enjoying it this year than any in the program’s history.
Audrey Simonsen most enjoys the outdoor aspect by playing on the playground swings. Her best friend, Audrey James, has most enjoyed the educational but fun activity to build a small parachute with given materials.
The Catholic school has offered an annual summer camp program for more than 15 years, but this year, “the numbers are lower than they’ve ever been,” Principal Nirm Thomas said.
“We have lots of parents staying at home,” Thomas said. “It’s hard to justify the cost when you’re at home, so I think that’s a huge factor.”
Because the low number of attendees, there’s still space available for the school’s summer camp, which runs through July 31. Kids can also register for the two weeklong standalone camps they’re offering later in the summer: STREAM Gross Science Camp and Spotlight on Stars Theater Camp.
The summer-long camp is offered for children ages 3 through 12, and parents can choose which week their child will attend, receptionist Stephanie Gamino said.
“We will be incorporating outdoor activities and games, science experiments, arts and crafts, cooking with math, movies, and splash days to ensure that our campers are learning while having fun,” Gamino said. “Crocodile Encounter and Brazosport Museum will also be coming to our campus for educational demonstrations.”
Those will take the place of field trips, which the school is not offering this year due to the stringent bus guidelines, Thomas said.
Other guidelines they’re following include dividing the kids into groups based on age and grade, and those groups function like classes with dedicated teachers, Thomas said.
“Typically, if you’re not their teacher, you don’t enter their room because you’ve got to limit the points of contact,” she said.
Counselors coordinate to ensure that only one group moves through the hallways at any given time, and try to maintain distance between children.
Staff measures temperatures with infrared thermometers and all adults and teens wear masks; for some activities even the children wear full face shields that were custom made, Thomas said. They’ve switched out the water fountains for no-contact ones for refilling bottles, and employ “a lot” of hand sanitizing, Thomas said.
“A lot of these things we have to do anyway when school starts,” she said. “So this is kind of a dry run for us to fine tune it.”
All camps are open to the public, and while the majority of campers are OLQP students, many of them are not, Thomas said.
“For us this is just a community outreach, because there are some parents that are working and need somewhere to safely put their children,” Thomas said.
The campers themselves are so happy to be there, she said.
“There’s been an emotional impact to them from being isolated,” she said. “They’re just happy to see their friends.”
The week-long Spotlight on Stars Theater Camp will be in early July for third- through sixth-graders, who will learn acting skills, vocalization, mini monologues, dance and more, Gamino said.
“They learn a lot about self-confidence,” Thomas said.
The STREAM Gross Science Camp is in late July and is offered to kindergarteners through sixth-graders, who will explore physical, earth and life sciences, Gamino said.
“Hands-on experiments including dissection will be part of the daily program,” she said.
Both camps are meant to be fun and educational, and incorporate a seamless integration of religion, without turning into a religion class, Thomas said.
Campers pray throughout the day, including in the morning and before mealtimes, she said.
The science camps should integrate religion by fostering an appreciation that God has created everything and that it’s good, Thomas said.
“Look at the amazing things the Creator has made,” she said. “Look at the wonder of all that He’s made. That’s always incorporated in there.”
Administrators hope to remind kids not only that learning is fun, but that they have the support of family and friends during a difficult time, Thomas said.
“We want to make sure that they have the emotional support that they need from being away from people for so long and their friends,” Thomas said. “Just to remember that we are a community even though we’ve been apart so long, and I think it’s really been hard on kids.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.