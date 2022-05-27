BRAZORIA — After being aged for two years, River Rendezview is ready to uncork its first wine festival.
Owners Fred and Nancy Kanter began planning for their River Wine Festival to coincide with Memorial Day weekend, but the coronavirus got in the way.
“We started this back in 2020, and then the pandemic happened, so we’re just trying to resurrect it,” Nancy Kanter said. “It’s to promote small businesses and to also host fallen soldiers and their families. We’re going to have the Brazoria County Veterans Services out and we’re also going to have the American Legion and over 30 booths.”
Activities will be from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the business, 2922 CR 519 outside Brazoria on the San Bernard River. Admission is $25 and includes access to vendors, crafts and wine-tasting, and the first 200 attendees to buy a ticket also will be entered in a prize drawing.
“We’ll have a blackout bingo. It’s encouraging everybody to visit all the booths,” Kanter said. “Each one of the booths has been told to sign the card so that people can put their name in a hat for some really great prizes, including a sunset cruise on the Yellowstone, a free stay in the bed and breakfast, a fantastic wine basket and then some coupons for free appetizers at the restaurant.”
Restricted to those 21 and older, activities include shopping, mini rides on the Yellowstone Paddlewheeler and tours of the River Rendezview facilities.
“We have different places where we’ll have food, of course, the crafts,” Kanter said. “And then at 6 o’clock, we’re going to meet at the River Grace Chapel and we’re gonna toast the fallen soldiers. Then we’re going to have a street dance.”
There will of course be a selection of wine and spirits to try while at the event with a purchase of a ticket.
“I’ve got my two wine reps, Republic and Glazers, that are going to be pouring free wines from their portfolios, one of which is to help us select which is going to be our new house wine,” Kanter said.
To end the night, a band from Houston is coming down to play for the crowd for a celebratory street dance.
“We have a R&B band coming in from Houston by the name of BB3. And so it’s just gonna be a fun time where people can enjoy each other’s company,” Kanter said.
