As some school districts around the state are switching to four-day weeks, education leaders in Southern Brazoria County will be monitoring how it works.
Although no local districts have immediate plans to follow suit and shorten the school week, Danbury Interim Superintendent Patricia Montgomery-Walker is wondering how it will affect student learning, she said.
“I think that’s one of the nice things about being in the forefront of that movement is that you can look to see what other schools are doing and what those results are,” she said. “Everyone wants to work four days as opposed to five days, but the questions must always be, what is the impact on student achievement?”
That question is difficult to answer because there is not a lot of research into four-day school weeks, Montgomery said.
“That has to be the first and last question, and everything in between has to go back to those questions,” she said. “We don’t want a false economy with a lot of money at the expense of students. I don’t think we know how it impacts learning. Some things we do know after summer break, there is a summer lag, and we have to spend a significant amount of time at the beginning of school reminding students of the things they learned.”
LOCAL DISTRICT
Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards agrees with the discussion on retention, but he is also looking for feedback from other schools before taking measures, he said.
“I think it’s an interesting concept and is something I’ll keep an eye on and see how those districts are doing,” Edwards said. “We’ve had some internal discussion about it, but we’re nowhere near close to taking action. We’re just waiting to see how it works for them. I don’t think we’ve gone so far as going out and getting that kind of feedback.”
Brazosport ISD has no intention of exploring the change, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“Going to a four-day school week is not something we’re seriously considering,” Massey said. “We think that our students learn best when they are at school. From what I understand, they’re doing this for smaller districts because it’s a way to help combat the teacher shortage.”
While the teacher shortage is real and is something every district is dealing with, Brazosport ISD doesn’t believe the four-day week to address it is a serious consideration, Massey said.
FUNDING QUESTION
Schools can go to four-day weeks because of how the state funding formula works, Rep. Cody Vasut said.
“They switched to funding by the minute before I got into the Legislature; that could have been about 5 to 7 years ago,” he said. “The state calculated the amount of instruction that would equal five days to determine a minimum number of hours. The thought process was we were paying for the amount of time of instruction in front of a teacher. If you do it by the minute, you give them more flexibility for the school to do different start and end times and professional days and give schools the flexibility to go four days a week.”
Shortening the week might make sense for some districts but not others. That’s why it needs to be left up to each school district to decide, Vasut said.
“I support schools having the flexibility over their calendar that works best for students, parents and teachers,” he said. “Whether that is five days a week, four days a week, I leave that to them. That’s why I think it needs to be a carefully considered decision because parents in our area may not be able to secure alternative childcare arrangements on Fridays.”
TWO SIDES
Some of the benefits of the shorter week come down to dollars and cents, Walker said.
“There is some good reason for doing that. For example, you could lower transportation cost, lower the utility cost and lower some cost with the support cost by going to a four-day week,” she said. “Many people believe that going to a four-day week would improve morale for everybody, like students and staff.”
Angleton ISD would see the positive as a planning day for teachers, Edwards said.
“For the positives, teaching school is a hard business right now, and it could benefit the staff only having kids four days and having the fifth for planning or offering remediation,” Edwards said.
This would also give schools flexibility and a longer instructional day to enhance focus, Vasut said.
The biggest downside a four-day week could have is on parents, Massey said.
“We believe that it would greatly impact learning which is why we chose to stay at a five-day week. For the teacher shortage, if it would help, that would be a way to combat that,” Massey said. “Students learn more when they’re in school, and having parents find day care or baby sitters and don’t know what they will do with their kids is a downside that parents would be challenged with. We also have students who get free breakfast and lunch.”
Edwards shares this concern, he said.
“One of the big concerns is parents who work — what would those kids do on Fridays? Edwards said. “That’s the one big question I have is how would it affect our public and how students get fed, and there has been nothing to show that it helps academic achievement for students, so that’s a big question is how well do kids perform academically.”
The other piece of the puzzle is it would involve the entire rethinking of how the country does school, Montgomery said.
“For example, if we had Monday through Thursday, what happens on Friday?” she said. “We have football games, soccer games, basketball games and band competitions, so those staff members would have to work that day anyway. Or could you work Tuesday through Friday, but then you have events on Monday like basketball and baseball, volleyball.”
Unless everyone is doing it on the same schedule throughout the state, you would have some staff members who don’t benefit from that day, she said.
WHO’S TRYING IT
Districts around Texas that have already transitioned to four-day weeks are smaller ones. such as Mineral Wells, Devers, Athens, Jasper and Chico ISDs, according to an article by the Texas Tribune.
When school administrators at Mineral Wells ISD noticed multiple teachers leaving the district, they switched to a four-day school week, the article said.
“The switch to four-day school weeks has recently become popular among smaller and rural school districts across Texas that need an attractive incentive to recruit and retain teachers and that don’t always have the financial resources to dish out dramatic pay increases like in bigger districts,” the article said.
With a base pay of $45,000 for teachers, Mineral Wells ISD does not compare to Houston ISD, which raised the starting salary for teachers to $61,500 for this school year, according to the article.
Despite this, Houston ISD is not looking at four-day school weeks, according to the article.
The four-day school week allows districts to trim operational costs, but the savings are relatively minimal, the article said.
Kevin Brown, executive director of the Texas Association of School Administrators, told the Tribune there isn’t conclusive evidence the shorter schedule harms or improves educational outcomes, he said.
The schedule has a small but negative effect on test scores, said Emily Morton, a research scientist at the Northwest Evaluation Association.
However, it is not known how much of an impact it creates, she said.
