BRAZORIA
The memories of the 2,403 lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor is fading, local veterans said, and with it the importance of its history.
Although 1,178 wounded in the Dec. 7, 1941, bombing would recover, very soon there will be no one left to provide first-hand accounts. The number still alive is in the dozens, all in their late 90s or early 100s.
Louis Warner, the grandfather of Donald Parker from Brazoria, served in the Navy during Pearl Harbor, and his wife initially thought Warner had been among those killed. Another sailor with the same name had perished, and the Navy sent the telegram to the wrong family.
Parker’s grandfather was among those wounded, he said.
“Six months later, as he got out of the hospital, he knocked on the door and there he was,” Parker said of his grandfather.
It’s mostly stories like this told about fathers and grandfathers that have survived the long years since the attack, said local veterans gathered Tuesday at American Legion Post 561 in Brazoria.
“Pearl Harbor happened before I was born,” Army veteran Jerry Hundl said. “The only way we really learned about poor Pearl Harbor was through education from our history classes in the schools.
“American history is not being taught anymore. But what I learned is that the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and sunk the ships. There was roughly 3,000 people that died, and I said, ‘Man, that was sneaky. That was dirty. That was underhanded’ — as a young child. And I still think it was wrong as an adult.”
The United States, up until Pearl Harbor, had officially remained neutral in World War II. Tensions with Japan has been mounting for years leading up to the surprise attack as the empire’s expansionist aims and U.S. embargoes on natural resources the island nation needed festered.
Japan’s aim by bombing the Hawaiian naval base was to cripple the U.S. fleet and allow the empire control of the Pacific. The attack destroyed eight U.S. battleships, sinking four and damaging four others, and destroyed or damaged more than 300 aircraft, but it missed key targets, including aircraft carriers and supply stations, according to History.com.
The attack drew the United States into the war — and millions of American men into military service. The children of many of those members of the “Greatest Generation” would do the same.
Gary Jones of Wild Peach served in the Army from 1967-69 after being drafted, he said.
“It didn’t offend me or make me sad,” Jones said. “I feel like it was part of growing up. It was what my dad did and it was just the same. That was the culture back then.”
Hundl found himself in Southeast Asia from 1967-69 after being drafted into the Army, he said.
“I just went with the flow,” Hundl said. “I got out, did the job, went to Vietnam said, ‘OK.’ And I was blessed the whole time I was in my service. The Lord was looking over me the whole time and I did not realize it.”
Hundl equates the acts on Sept. 11, 2001, as the younger generation’s Pearl Harbor, he said. Both attacks brought the country together.
“A lot of the generation people nowadays, they don’t really know Pearl Harbor or the Korean War. They’re not educated about American history,” Hundl said. “My opinion after what had happened — it was wrong — but my opinion now is the draft needs to be reinstated. Why? It makes a boy to a man. Nowadays, they don’t have to get drafted. But when I did get drafted, in them two years, it changed my outlook a whole lot more.
“So, Pearl Harbor was a part of history, and it’s a part of a generation that defended their country. No questions asked.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.