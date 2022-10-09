ANGLETON — A fledgling apartment fire was cut short thanks to quick action by the Angleton Fire Department.
On Friday night, the department responded to a call from the 1200 block of Hospital Drive regarding smoke coming from an apartment that had just been occupied within the last few days. Police arrived on scene and Fire Department personnel broke down the door as the occupant did not seem to be home at the time.
“I believe one of the neighbor children was the person who detected the fire and called 911,” said Adolph Sembera, assistant fire chief.
The smoke turned out to be coming from a clothes basket that had caught on fire. The fact that the tenant was new turned out to be a blessing, because the apartment was so sparsely decorated, there weren’t any furnishings nearby to quickly catch and spread.
“We happen to have a couple of Brazoria County Fire Marshal Deputies in our department, and one of them was on the scene responding to the fire," Sembera said. "I asked him to start investigating, and he found a cell phone with a swollen battery in the burn area. There did not appear to be any signs of foul play or arson."
Other departments were alerted to the fire, but because it was found and extinguished so quickly, any additional assistance was canceled.
The department reported damage from the fire as being minimal, though the apartment and a neighboring unit needed to be ventilated and could have some smoke damage.
