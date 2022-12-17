ANGELTON — State Rep. Cody Vasut’s legislative district is represented at the Texas Capitol this Christmas season thanks to the work of a talented local artist, Cynthia Hullum Kethley of Lake Jackson.
The House District 25 ornament is displayed on the Christmas Tree in the House Chamber at the Texas State Capitol.
Each holiday season, members from all 150 House districts are asked to contribute an ornament decorated to showcase their district and tell the story of the state’s diversity.
Kethley’s inspiration came from the Lightning Whelk, the State Shell of Texas, designated 35 years ago. Lightning Whelks spiral and open to the left, which makes them easy to recognize among other shells.
The shell is a beautiful symbol of the Texas Gulf Coast region. Brazoria County is proud it has 23 miles of sandy beaches. The picture was taken at the Brazosport Museum for Natural Science in the Center for the Arts and Sciences. Artist Barbara Feiner, member of the Brazosport Art League, painted the Lightning Whelk pictured in the background.
On the reverse side of the ornament is a white dove, which is a symbol of peace, freedom and love.
“Cynthia has done an outstanding job,” Vasut said. “I am proud to have her ornament representing our district and showcasing our state Lightning Whelk shell.”
Texans can enjoy all of the ornaments as they are photographed and catalogued in a large book so visitors can see close-up views of each piece and learn about each ornament’s story.
The district ornament project was initiated in 2009 to give all of the unique Texas communities a place on the Lone State Celebration Christmas Tree of the House of Representatives. The Capitol Christmas tree will be on display so Texans and Capitol visitors can enjoy the holiday season.
