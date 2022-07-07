LAKE JACKSON — City Council received its first look at the administration’s fiscal year 2023 budget.
“The budget is balanced, and our sales tax has rebounded strongly, which is good for our local economy, and we’re continuing to invest in our employees and marketing,” City Manager Modesto Mundo said. “We continue to maintain one of the lowest tax rates in the state by staying under the 3.5 percent cap.”
The budget comprises several funds, with the general fund being the largest followed by the utility fund, Mundo said. Overall, the general fund projects $24.55 million, he said.
Lake Jackson’s current property tax rate is 33.9 cents per $100 of taxable value. Based on preliminary valuations for the upcoming budget year, the no-new-revenue rate would be 32.5 cents per $100 of taxable value.
The proposed tax rates are subject to change once the final appraisal numbers are received from the Brazoria County Appraisal District, Mundo said.
Unlike most cities, Lake Jackson relies heavily on sales tax revenue than property taxes, and that income source is significantly stronger, Mundo said.
“Some of the big highlights for us in the general fund is an 8.8 percent increase from operating revenues compared to last year,” Mundo said. “Most of that is the sales tax revenue of almost $2 million. We were conservative last year in our efforts.”
Newer items included in the upcoming budget are the new animal facility Lake Jackson is looking to build along with staff to manage it, Mundo said.
“Some of the key increases in the budget are us preparing for a new animal control facility that could come in late summer,” Mundo said. “We want to hit the ground running with a good strong staff, and we’re proposing to have an animal control manager that budgets $110,000, including benefits as well.”
The facility also will have a kennel manager and a humane officer for $72,000, with the officer serving dual roles, such as working in the street and the facility, Mundo said.
“We also want to upgrade our crossing guards from 17 crossing guards to 20, and the last position we want to upgrade is a part-time custodian; we want to make that full-time and work at the facility,” he said.
Regarding revenues, Mundo said a little more than 20 percent comes from sale taxes.
“The property tax makes up 23 percent of our revenue, and sales tax is our major bread and butter out of that,” Mundo said. “We estimate nonresidents pay 65 to 70 percent, and another 23 percent is our industrial district.”
Other budget items include half-cent sales tax projects for $1.49 million, and the Capital Project funds for $3.8 million. The utility base rate will also increase by $2 per month, Mundo said.
“The utility budget is our second-biggest fund and is fee-supported with water and consumer fees that people pay each month,” Mundo said. “The highest cost we’re seeing is from that is BWA increase which totals $306,600.”
To dive deeper into the budget, the council has a workshop scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday in council chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
In other business, the council approved a Lake Jackson Civic Center fee waiver and reduction policy.
Although the civic center offers a fee waiver for nonprofits, the policy now will require the organization’s event serves a larger public purpose, Parks and Recreation Director Robin Hyden said.
“Some of the key things that we talked about are that the request for the waivers has always come from nonprofit groups and all have worthy causes, but something staff differs with — does it meet a public purpose?” Mundo said.
The fee waiver or reduction will require the nonprofit to demonstrate its event provides a public benefit and is not purely of a fundraising nature, Hyden said.
“The examples we tried to tie down in the policy was that a nonprofit could have a meeting open to the public to raise a legitimate cause, and other times they are having fundraisers,” Mundo said. “So that begs the question if it’s a public purpose.”
Nonprofits apply for the waiver through the Parks Department, Hayden said.
