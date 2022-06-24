Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Grand Ol’ Americana Featuring Blue Water Highway: 7:30 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $34 to $50. Call 979-230-3156, visit clarion.brazosport.edu or email onstage@brazosport.edu.
June Family Film Night: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Showing “Luca.” Bring pillow and blanket; free pizza, popcorn and water. Call 979-297-2667.
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. This week: Steel Country. Call 979-415-2600.
Nerf Nights: 6 to 8 p.m. at Newman Park, 1200 Newman St., Alvin. Bring Nerf guns and chairs. Call 281-388-4299.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Derrick Woodard Book Signing: 4 to 8 p.m. at Picket Fence, 815 Dixie Drive, Unit 15, Clute. Contact Derrick Woodard 979-236-9898 or woodardboy@yahoo.com.
Fun Art Friday: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at TBT Real Estate, 108 This Way, Lake Jackson. Contact Rachael Rhyne 979-299-0001 or rachael@tbtrealestatetx.com.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Saturday
Fort Velasco Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. Living history event commemorating the 1832 Battle of Fort Velasco. Kids activities, artillery demos, history talks, period games and more. Museum admission $3 for children, military and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0033 or visit facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Kaotik Freedom Celebration: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 222 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Comic convention and live wrestling event. Contact Shane Lassetter at 979-799-5967 or kaotikfreedomcelebration@gmail.com.
Teen Lock-In Percy Jackson Adventure: 5 to 9 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Disney “Frozen” Kids Musical: 2 and 4 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Sold out. Contact 979-230-3156 or onstage@brazosport.edu.
South Brazoria Democrats Club Meeting: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Angleton West Annex, 451 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Call 979-574-4858.
Sweeny Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. “Dawn of the Space Age” Be immersed with this most accurate historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space. Witness their drive, passion, and perseverance to explore. A full dome film. $5 adults, $3 children, free to members. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
Sunday
Disney Frozen Kids Musical: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact 979-230-3156 or onstage@brazosport.edu.
Hallelujah Hymns and Praise: 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lake Jackson, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Multigenerational worship event featuring Louverl Griffin. Call Suzanne Ingram at 979-236-4778.
