Police Beat Sept, 6, 2022

FREEPORTGunshots alert neighborsNeighborhood residents called in shots fired on Saturday after finding a man shooting at his rental home.As officers arrived around midnight Saturday at the 800 block of West Ninth Street, a man with a gun pointed at the house, authorities said."This is his residence; not sure why he was shooting at it," said Sgt. Christian Flores. “He is renting this residence and was shooting at his house.”The witness stated they saw him discharging his weapon at the residence, Flores said.The man was taken into custody and charged with deadly conduct, he said.Single-vehicle crash leads to DWI: After hitting a guardrail, a 32-year-old Freeport woman was given a field sobriety test and arrested for a DWI.Witnesses called in a car crash Saturday evening after seeing it on the side of the road, authorities said.The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 6:31 p.m. between FM 523 and FM 1495, where the Freeport woman was arrested, Sgt. Christian Flores said.“A witness had called in that she had hit a guardrail,” Flores said. “There was major front end damage with airbags deployed.”After being seen by EMS and cleared, she was taken into custody and had a bond of $2,500.Man arrested for DWI; charged with narcotics: A Galveston man will face additional charges after narcotics were found in his vehicle following a stop that resulted in a DWI, authorities said.While trying to conduct a traffic stop, officers noticed the man displayed an expired registration.The officers than conducted a field sobriety test, Sgt. Christian Flores said.The 29-year-old man was arrested for a DWI and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Cocaine was also found in the vehicle.“It was an initiated traffic stop by officers, and there was some type of probable cause to stop him,” Flores said. “He had an expired registration and had some paraphernalia on him.”Additional information was not available Monday evening. 