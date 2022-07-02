LAKE JACKSON — Police will not say whether they are continuing to look for suspects after charging a 20-year-old Angleton man with capital murder in connection with a double shooting.
The suspect, Joseph Anthony Lee Moore, is being treated in a Houston hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound he received just before his arrest at about 5 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Police had tracked Moore to the 1000 block of Alice Street in Sweeny and surrounded the home, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
“While departments were attempting to apprehend the suspect, he was given orders to come out of the house,” Sweeny Police Chief Brad Caudle said. “He did shoot himself one time in the chest.”
Officers quickly entered the home after hearing the gunshot, Welch said. When officers found the wounded Moore, he was taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann in critical condition, Welch said. An updated condition wasn’t available Friday afternoon.
Moore is accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Cory Bayless that also left his 17-year-old son in critical condition at about 11:10 p.m. Monday at the 200 block of Jasmine Street in Lake Jackson. The shooting happened during a home invasion, police said.
A White Ford Edge is also believed to have been used and damaged by gunfire during the shooting Monday, Welch said.
Prior to officers from the Sweeny, Lake Jackson and Brazoria County Precinct 1 Constable’s office, residents from inside the home were warned to get out of the house, Caudle said.
“There were several people that left the house prior to the arrest and moved to a safe location,” he said. “After that, the scene was processed because it was a self-inflicted wound and we wanted to make sure they covered all the bases, so there was an investigation.”
Judge Justin Gilbert set Moore’s bond at $25 million.
A gofundme account for the Bayless family to cover medical and funeral expenses has raised $15,845.
Jamie Bayless, Cary Bayless’ wife and the teen’s mom, declined an interview request when contacted through social media.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.