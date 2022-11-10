Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Genealogy Research: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Irene Walters will do a presentation for beginner or experienced researchers. Call 979-415-2590.
Fall revival: 7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. “Encourage the Church” with Dr. Stanley Hillard of St. Luke Baptist Church in Houston. Call 979-798-8362.
Food distribution: 9 to 11 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church and the Houston Food Bank partner to give away food every second and fourth Thursday, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. gmzchurch.org, 979-798-8362.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Adult Craft Gather Chalk Sign: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Adult Craft Wooden Decorations: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Teen Writers Group: 5:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Fish Fry Fundraiser: 11:30 at Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries, 312 W. Bernard St., West Columbia. Call 979-236-3620.
Faith & Fitness: 8 to 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church Of Sweeny 402 N. Main St. Monday-Thursday; Free exercise class for women; no child care available. Call 979-548-5117.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
Veterans Day Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. at Columbia Christian Seniors Citizen Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. For veterans and active-duty personnel. Call 979-345-5955.
Veterans Day Breakfast: 7 to 9:30 a.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459 in Sweeny. Call 979-345-4409.
Veterans Day Parade: 9 a.m. gathering, 11 a.m. parade from Gazebo Park on FM 524 in Sweeny to Sweeny High School, where program follows at 1 p.m. Call 979-236-3248.
Veterans Day Program: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School,709 N. Sycamore, Sweeny. Fourth-graders will perform in the cafeteria to honor veterans and those on active duty. T-shirt sales benefit VOW 22 and Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County. Public welcome. Call 979-491-8300
Vet Fest: 6:30 p.m. at The Warrior Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Cookoff; showing new “Top Gun” movie. Contact Ariel Lara at 979-529-6855 or ariel@thewarriorsrefugeus.
VOW22 Veterans Day Appreciation Dinner: 4 to 8 p.m. at Asiel’s Restaurant on Mammoth Lake, 330 N. Dixie Drive, Clute. All veterans, their spouse/significant other, and their children invited for free meal. Bring military ID, driver’s license with veterans logo, DD214, VA card or military organization card. Call 979-285-3800.
Drive-Thru Community Farmer’s Market: 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at Destiny Church, 211 Lazy Lane, Clute. Open to public. Call 979-388-0024.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free movie, popcorn, pizza and drink. Call 979-297-2667.
4th annual BBQ Cookoff: 4 p.m. at Arcola City Hall, 13222 Highway 6, Arcola. Food, music and fun for the entire family. Call 281-431-0606.
She Kills Monsters: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Freeport LNG Theater in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 for general public, $16 for students, free for Brazosport College students and staff. A sister’s unplayed “Dungeons and Dragons” game found after her death leads a woman on a journey into the role-playing game and ’90s pop culture. Co-production with Brazosport College Theater Department. Purchase online at brazosport.edu/onstage. Call 979-230-3271.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person; veterans are free. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Wild Peach Market Thanksgiving: 5 to 8 p.m. at 21155 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. Community barbecue Thanksgiving plates; turkey or chicken with sides and desserts. Call 979-480-3223.
The Worlds Beyond: Journey Through The Solar System: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Marshall High Reunion: 6 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. $80 registration covers souvenir program and dinner. Contact Betty Hoffman at 979-215-9635.
Vet Fest: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Warrior’s Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Live auction, car show, public barbecue, bike run, vendors, live music by Jackson Avenue and kids activities. Contact Ariel Lara at 979-529-6855 or ariel@thewarriorsrefugeus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.