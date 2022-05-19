LAKE JACKSON — City Council had another helping of food truck discussion as Lake Jackson prepares for the possibility of property owners opening food truck courts.
The Planning Commission provided recommendations to council members for what they think should be required, designating that mobile vendors operate exclusively in neighborhood and central business (B-1 and B-2) and commercial (C-1) zones.
After a public hearing Monday night, the commission recommended the trucks require three spaces apiece under parking regulations, and that they be restricted to those particular zones.
“Really, their thought process — these are the same zones where a restaurant is allowed,” City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
Mayor Gerald Roznovsky stressed the actions of the council were only for zoning and parking, with future guidelines to follow.
“The guidelines will come back to council to discuss and define with some input, probably at the end of the day, with Planning,” Roznovsky said. “But mostly, it’ll be council making those guidelines up with staff help.”
The ordinance was unanimously approved on first reading. A second reading is required for it to be adopted.
In other business, members were sworn in after the canvassing of the May 7 vote. Council members chose Rhonda Seth, as the longest-serving member who had not already served as such, as mayor pro tem.
Creation of the Northwood Estates Section 4 Public Improvement District received council’s approval. The district is intended to bear the cost of stormwater drainage and detention facilities, floodplain mitigation and wastewater facilities for newly constructed homes in the subdivision.
