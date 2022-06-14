ANGLETON — Nestled between Memorial Day and Independence Day is a holiday dedicated to the nation’s most recognizable symbol — the stars and stripes.
Flag Day honors the day in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress resolved to adopt the American flag, with its then 13 stars to represent the colonies in revolt from Great Britain.
“Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
Later, Woodrow Wilson would issue a proclamation to establish Flag Day and an act of Congress in 1949 would solidify it as a national holiday. The stars now number 50, but the field of blue and the alternating stripes to represent valor and purity have not changed.
To celebrate, the town of Angleton will hold its annual display of patriotism from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St.
The Chamber of Commerce is putting on the event and it will include lunch for $10, consisting of a kolache dog from Dee’s Best Donuts, a cookie, chips and a drink. Of course, even if you aren’t needing to eat, there will be a program put on to raise your spirits.
“We’re going to have some great speakers and some singers,” the Chamber’s Director of Marketing and Events Tammy Bell said. “We’re just going to have a good day under the sunshine, celebrating the flag.”
The area’s Texas State Representative, Cody Vasut, will be among those giving speeches, along with Angleton Mayor Jason Perez, Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman, Fred Ortiz of Help Inc. and Jimmy West of Focuss Inc.
Perez says he has been participating in the Flag Day event since well before he was in office. “I remember in high school— now I graduated in 1988, so however many years that is— all four years of high school, our band director was always asked to provide a small brass ensemble to play the National Anthem and do some soft patriotic tunes prior to the event, so I recall going to many from that point on, all the way up to current day.”
He says he was not in the service, “but I see, quite honestly, why it’s so important to recognize folks when there are certain ceremonies and the flag does a lot of that representation.”
The entertainment is scheduled to include an appearance by Angleton student Amy Martinez, who rose to prominence with her long run on the talent competition show, “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento.”
The ceremony has been one of the first Flag Day events in the area to return after the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
“I’m so glad that our Chamber of Commerce is still kind of leading that charge every year and not letting that special day go, because it is the day to honor the flag that represents many things,” Perez said. What is included in that? Freedom, dignity, honor and fallen heroes.
“What the United States is all about.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.