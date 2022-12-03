Salvation Army Freeport Corps officials are asking the community to adopt angels from this year’s trees, and Walmart is offering donors an online option for purchase.
Through the Angel Tree Program, community members can help make sure more than 600 kids in the area will be able to receive a true Christmas.
“We are assisting families so that way it just helps take weight off parents that are already in hard times and struggling, and we’re able to come alongside them and help them, and they don’t have to worry as much making sure kids get something for Christmas,” Salvation Army Freeport Corps Captain Stephanie Vincent said. “It’s a hard period right now in the world, but at Christmastime it can be even harder, and we want to make sure our kids don’t have to know that hardship so young.”
With Christmas trees stationed at various places in Brazoria County, people can find and “adopt” a child in need to buy Christmas gifts such as clothes or toys.
Each angel has information about a child, with clothing sizes and what the child would like for Christmas. The Salvation Army requests that only new toys are donated to the angel trees.
“We have from newborns all the way up to 13 on the tree, and we do disabled as well, so we do have some kids that are even up to 19 and 20 even, but they’re either autistic or have a learning disability,” Vincent said. “What we ask is people to pick an angel off the tree and go shopping for that child, getting them like an outfit, if they requested a coat or jacket or winter clothes and then like a big item and some smaller items.
“We ask them to put the gifts unwrapped into the bag that’s provided for them and then drop it back off at the location that they picked their angel, so we can then give them to the parents.”
Trees are stationed at the Lake Jackson and Alvin Walmart, as well as a few small businesses. There is also a virtual process through Walmart to buy gifts directly for the Salvation Army. Search The Salvation Army Freeport at walmartangeltree.com to order items.
“You can also shop for Angel Tree gifts from the comfort of your own home. Thanks to Walmart, donors can purchase gifts for The Salvation Army Angel Tree through Registry for Good,” Salvation Army Captain Justin Vincent said. “Walmart will deliver these items directly to The Salvation Army.”
Adopting an angel has become a tradition for many families in the area, some who did it as a kid do it now and are now passing it on to their kids to continue on giving to those in need.
“I’ve never seen someone who’s given and been like, oh, I wish I wouldn’t have done that. It gives them a sense of pride in their community,” Stephanie Vincent said. “This is our fifth Christmas here, and I am blown away every year at how the community comes together to help one another.”
The Salvation Army works solely on donations. For more information on the Angel Tree, contact the Salvation Army of Freeport at 979-233-5420 or visit online at southernusa.salvationarmy.org/texas-freeport/
“We just really appreciate the community,” Vincent said. “Since 2020, we’ve struggled with donations a little bit, and so it’s getting a little bit harder, but we’re starting to see it pick up this year already.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.