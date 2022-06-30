Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Fishin’ Fiesta: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weigh station open at Freeport Parks Department, 500 Brazosport Blvd. Offshore and inshore mini-tournaments. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Registration information at fishinfiesta.com. Call 979-236-0393.
Outdoor Discovery Day Camp Registration: Camp will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 18 to 21 at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Register at secure.rec1.com/TX/angleton-tx/catalog or call 979-849-4364.
Reptiles with Miss Ruby: Noon, 2 and 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult DIY Seashell Painting: 3 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Call 979-233-3622
Adult Craft with Sea Glass: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Professor Hughdini: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Ocean Painting: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. All supplies provided. Call 979-345-3394.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Friday
Pawty in the USA: 2 to 6 p.m. at the SPCA shelter, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. Nail trim and microchips for $15, baths by donation, giveaways, drive-thru pet food pantry and sno-cones. Call 979-285-2340.
Fishin’ Fiesta: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. weigh station open at Freeport Parks Department, 500 Brazosport Blvd. Offshore and inshore mini-tournaments. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Registration information at fishinfiesta.com. Call 979-236-0393.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Wear flag shirts. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Homeschooling 101-Where to start: 6 p.m. at Refined Coffee Company, 209 Parking Way St., Lake Jackson. Ask questions and get real answers from knowledgeable veteran homeschool mamas. Email contact@allianceforhomeschoolfreedom.com.
Saturday
Fishin’ Fiesta: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weigh station open at Freeport Parks Department, 500 Brazosport Blvd. Offshore and inshore mini-tournaments. Firework display at dusk. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Registration information at fishinfiesta.com. Call 979-236-0393.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. Dine in or carry-out. Hamburger baskets $9; cheeseburger baskets $10. Call 979-345-4409.
All America Night Celebration: 6 to 10 p.m. at Ellis Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive, Richwood. Barbecue party, music and bounce houses. Call 979-265-2082 or email richwood@richwoodtx.gov.
Friends of the River Patriotic Boat Parade: 4 p.m. at FM 521 Bridge. Fill boat with flags, friends and family. Call Kevin 979-798-0123.
Sarah Crawford Book Signing: 2 to 4 p.m. at Stardust Coffee House, 117 N. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Crawford, of Clute, will sign copies of “The Great Adventures of Galaxy Protectors.”
Breakfast with Belle: 10 a.m. to noon at Dow Arena Theatre, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Admission $20. Sold out. Photo opportunity available. Call 979-265-7661.
Fun, Fellowship and Fun: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2013
Kites Take Flight: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Surfside Beach at second free beach entrance, 221-201 CR 257E, Freeport. Flying kites, family friendly and all ages welcome. Register at event for free kites. Weather permitting. Email info@inspirationalcrossroads.com.
Rubber Duck Regatta: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dunbar Park, 803 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Bring kayak or canoe, life jackets and paddles for a 1-mile course. Call 979-297-4533.
Angleton Freedom Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds parking lot, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free. Call 979-848-5600.
Sunday
All American Celebration: 5 to 8 p.m. at GCF Brazosport, 1495 FM 2004, Richwood. Apple pie baking contes. Visit www.gcfbrazosport.org or call 979-239-8635.
July 4th Celebration: 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Carnival games, inflatables, kickball, volleyball, food and fireworks. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.