Ashley Clarke, manager of Falcon Express Shell in Lake Jackson, sells Facts Visuals editor Jesse Miller Jr. lotto tickets Tuesday afternoon. Clark saw a big increase in lottery sales Tuesday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped $830 million.
LAKE JACKSON — With a Mega Millions jackpot estimated to be more than $830 million, people were lining up in local stores and at Texas Lottery vending machines to try their shot at instant riches.
As Tuesday night’s drawing drew closer, Mega Millions sales were coming in at more than 200 percent above where they were for last week’s jackpot in the multistate game. During the 7 p.m. hour Tuesday, more than $45,000 worth of Mega Millions tickets were being sold every minure, the Texas Lottery said.
“I see way more people buying like $20, $40, $100 worth of tickets at a time,” said Ashley Clarke, manager at the Falcon Express Shell station in Lake Jackson. “I think that a lot of people don’t even play normally. They don’t play Mega Millions. But when the jackpot is that big, they’d probably regret it if they didn’t give it a shot.”
With the hope of luck on their side, some ticket buyers like Matt Mullins purchase in large amounts. He and a few of his coworkers pooled together over $100 to buy tickets two weeks in a row, he said.
“It’s kind of a fun thing. It is fun thinking about what you could do,” Mullins said. “It would make a difference, make people’s lives change.”
Even those who usually don’t buy tickets or pay attention to the prize are going out this week to buy one or two just for a chance to win.
“I didn’t know how much it was. My wife is the reason why I bought some but at the same time, she doesn’t watch it either. I think she just heard about it on the news,” said Gerardo Vela, who only bought two tickets. “800 million dollars is a lot of money, but it doesn’t make me go out there and buy like $20 worth.”
Of course the million dollar question in the midst of such palpable excitement, even if they didn’t participate, is what would they do if they won the lottery for $800 million. Eric Moore already has an idea of what he would do.
“We all know the odds of winning. This is my shot in the dark. But I’ll tell you what, I will definitely spread the wealth,” Moore said. “You couldn’t spend all this even if you wanted to, and if you did spend it, something’s wrong.”
Avery White is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0145.
