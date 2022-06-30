LAKE JACKSON — City residents will have only three chances each week to water their yards after Lake Jackson moved to Stage 1 of its drought contingency program.
The city’s announcement Wednesday afternoon comes amid a severe statewide drought that has left much of Brazoria County dry. Meanwhile, water consumption has crept up.
“We will have to activate our wells a little bit more,” City Manager Modesto Mundo said. “It’s the heat and the drought and BWA getting their notification to capsize. This is not a concern, just something we must be confident of if the drought continues.”
Stage 1 is the least restrictive of five water conservation steps under the city’s plan. Under its provisions, residents are asked not to wash vehicles; fill up swimming pools, hot tubs, wading pads or jacuzzis; do only essential watering; and to repair controllable leaks within 48 hours. They also should water only on alternating days. Even-numbered homes can water Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, odd-numbered addresses on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
“We’re asking residents to limit water on odd or even days based on their address,” Mundo said. “Another major thing for us is filling pools up and power washing. We are starting to restrict that. It’s the lowest level, and we monitor to ensure we don’t hit the 70 percent hold of our maximum capacity.”
Crews are expected to monitor municipal water use daily and will raise the drought stage level if needed, he said. If the city gets voluntary compliance, the hope is more restrictions won’t be needed, Mundo said.
Brazosport Water Authority is also monitoring water usage and urging customers limit use as it is at Stage 2 of its drought plan, General Manager Ronnie Woodruff said.
“We ask residents to limit our water to the contracted amount,” Woodruff said. “Each of our customers has an amount they are contracted to receive per day, and we try to give out as much water as anyone needs, but when we go to stage 2, we will deliver the contracted amount of water to the customers.”
Lake Jackson can take up to 2 million gallons a day unless it needs more because an emergency, such as a fire, he said.
“We were not in any drought stage until the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Water Master called and informed us they were restricting pumping anyone from 1960 and up,” he said, referring to the year water rights were awarded. “In our drought contingency policy, that is one of the triggering points.”
The main thing right now is to try to limit water use, Woodruff said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.