ANGLETON
Like a leadoff hitter setting the tone for the game, the first project from Angelton ISD’s $90 million bond issue passed in 2019 — improvements to the high school softball complex — did the same for the facilities program.
“They began construction in June of 2020 and was finished in January of 2021,” Edwards said. “We wanted quality materials, but not necessarily the most expensive. I think having that focus in mind helped us.”
That mindset allowed the district to save about 10.2 percent from the $3.6 million budgeted for the project. Savings would follow on the rest of the planned improvements from the 2019 bond, and with the to-do list winding down with the completion of the Career Technology and Education Center, the savings added up to millions, officials said.
“Every project came in under budget and on time,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “As soon as the board passed the bond, the design work started, and that was in December of 2019. Coming in about $7 million under budget was a lot of work done by many people. Our goal was to come in under budget.”
Construction on the second major project, the new transportation center, began in November 2020 and opened in March. It also finished 10 percent under its $16.89 million budget.
“Anytime you do construction, you have things that don’t go well, and things go well,” Edwards said. “One thing that had the most unforeseen things happen was the transportation center. Some things needed to get fixed that you didn’t know until you constructed the building. One was when we built the driveway, the buses dragged the bottom, and we had to fix that.”
The Central Elementary stage project came in under budget by 15 percent, Edwards said.
Construction on the stage began in May 2020 and finished that September, with an estimated price of $1.25 million.
The project that went the most smoothly was the CTE Center, Edwards said.
Estimated at $53.4 million, it came in 3.68 percent less.
“The meat of the bond is the CTE center and was very well done and will extend the life of the high school,” Angleton ISD Board President Tommy Gains. “It will serve our high school population for at least 10 to 15 years. We can say the same about every other piece of the bond project we did. I think it exceeded our expectations.”
Other projects include renovating existing high school CTE classrooms for about $6 million and districtwide energy upgrades for $8 million.
“We’re still doing the renovation of the high school, and that won’t be done until December,” Edwards said. “We won’t know what that number looks like until about January or February.”
GOOD FOUNDATION
With the overall bond process for 2019, Gains thinks they had a good plan going in by the committee designated to come up with the plan of action, he said.
“When everything came in, we got the bond passed. I expected that we would do everything we said we would do and honor the community to fulfill those comments,” he said.
Expectations for the bond were for the district to stay within the scope of the bond, be on time and under budget, Gains said.
“We had some numbers in mind for what we would be under budget,” Gains said. “We set those expectations right up front when the first number started coming in. I think everything went better than we could have expected.”
NEXT ISSUE
Gains hopes to see the same success for the upcoming bond, which the board voted to put on the ballot last month.
“For the next bond, I think we’re looking for the same kinds of results,” Gains said. “My expectation has always been and will always be transparent and accountable to our taxpayers to do the best job we can to construct first-rate facilities on time and under budget.”
The $196.25 million bond proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot includes five core projects, additional funding to demolish and renovate existing buildings and a contingency to allow for possible increases in construction and material costs.
Included in the request will be $50 million to build a seventh elementary school, likely in the Rosharon area; $90 million for a second junior high; $18.25 million for safety and security enhancements across the district; $9.5 million for new furniture for grades 2 to 5 to better accommodate small group learning; and $12 million for improvements at the elementary and junior high campuses.
Demolition, removal and renovations to outdated facilities for $9 million and a $7.5 million contingency budget are also in the proposal.
All the projects could be completed with the lowered 2022-23 property tax rate of $1.23 per $100 of the appraised value, which trustees also approved at their August meeting.
“I hope this shows that we intended to spend the taxpayer’s money wisely and how we can build quality facilities and do so responsibly. I’m hoping people will see that and know that’s what we’re going to try to continue to do,” Edwards said.” We’re going to work very hard to do that. It’s tough to predict interest rates and construction costs, but we will work hard to be under budget again.”
SAVINGS PLAN
Edwards hopes to put the $7 million left over from the 2019 projects toward other needs, he said.
“There is something we need to do that wasn’t included in the bond,” Edwards said. “So we’re taking a look at what those projects are. One of the things we’ve done with some of the savings is to purchase new police vehicles. Some of the other things we’re going to do is take that money and apply it to the upcoming 2022 bond. That way, we don’t have to go out for as much money because we can use this savings to do some work on the 2022 bond.”
Part of this would go toward prototype design for the possible new elementary, Edwards said.
“We’ll use our savings to do that,” Edwards said. “As the district grows and we need more elementary schools, we’ll have a design ready. We see homes being built, and we know developers are coming in, which means students are coming into the district, and we have to have facilities to house them. We also see the needed improvement in terms of safety and security.”
At the August meeting, Bond Committee members Teneille Ripple and Rachel Birdwell presented the results of a weeklong survey conducted Aug. 1 through 7, in which 942 qualified voters participated. It included questions about each of the proposed projects to be included in the bond request.
After five meetings at different buildings on campus to tour and observe them, the board came up with survey questions and presented them to the community, Ripple said.
The purpose of the community survey was to seek voter perception of a potential bond issue to improve school district facilities, she said.
The strongest support came for the safety and security measures, including police vehicles, police equipment, district communications systems, fire alarm repair bollards and exterior lighting, with 88.9 percent in favor. Improvements at the elementary campuses and junior high to include carpet replacement, playground repair and other academic and general facility needs saw 82.9 percent support.
The new elementary planning to handle about 500 more students expected by the 2025-26 school year had 79.3 percent support, the second junior high proposed to accommodate growth in those grade levels saw 76.9 percent in favor, and 77.9 percent were on board with spending on elementary school furniture upgrades.
“We are proud of the 2019 bond and the facilities and being able to be under budget for it,” Edwards said. “We’re excited with the 2022 bond, and I think we will have similar success with it.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.