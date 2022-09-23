FREEPORT
The Freeport branch of the Brazoria County Library System made a silk purse out of a sow’s ear when the great freeze of 2021 caused pipes to burst and ruined parts of the building.
As floors and fixtures and media were replaced, the library took the opportunity to revamp its layout and try to meet the changing needs of local residents.
Apart from repainting the entire building and replacing the flooring, further changes were made, Branch Manager Ginny Koenig said.
“I guess what the biggest change was is we opened up the spaces more. We allowed for more seating areas, lounging area, more computer space area,” she said.
The dedicated children’s area has revamped a new teen area created as part of the renovations, she said.
“It’s just a different layout of the shelving has allowed for more space to actually enjoy spending time at the library instead of just grabbing a book and leaving,” Koenig said.
One of the other changes to make the room was a reduction in the library’s collection. It was a chance to tailor the media in the library to the community’s tastes, Koenig said.
New furniture began to arrive in the spring and continued through the summer. The arrivals corresponded with an increase in traffic as more families, teens and kids began to utilize it, she said.
“We’re so happy that it’s finally all come together after a long, long process, complicated by COVID,” said Tom West, the library system’s community engagement coordinator. “And supply chains issues, which took forever.”
West has been working for the county for years, and Koenig took over the Freeport branch earlier this year. Getting the branch’s new circulation desk was the final touch for the building, Koenig said; West jokingly called the old desk a decades-old monstrosity.
“In reality, we had a lot more people,” Kornig said. “When they came in after we got the circulation desk in, a lot of our patrons seemed more excited than we did, and for us.”
West also pointed out his appreciation for the changed layout that puts new arrivals front and center when visitors enter the front doors. That is also where they can find held books, a change that’s been made to many branches in the library system.
Multiple libraries have been renovated this year, with Lake Jackson already showing off its updates and Sweeny reopening after also flooding, though not due to the freeze.
“We were very fortunate to work with the Friends of the Library group and getting two grants and then the city was very, very supportive. As soon as we had issues they were like,” West said before snapping his fingers.
“And they still are,” Koenig said.
Among those in attendance to show their support were members of the Freeport Fire Department and their mascot, Sparky, City Manager Tim Kelty, Councilman Mario Muraira and Brazoria County Commissioner Dude Payne, who spread their well-wishes to the staff.
The best lure to check out the new facilities has been positive talk of the changes leading to new patrons, Koenig said.
“The only thing that I’ve known is word of mouth is really big,” she said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do is get the word out that we’re here, we’re open and we want you in.”
